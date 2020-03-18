The Teller County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the initiation of a COVID-19 specimen collection site in Woodland Park. The site is a collaboration of Teller County Public Health & Environment, in partnership with UCHealth and the Pikes Peak Medical Task Force.
The site is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning March 18, at the Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley’s Road in Woodland Park, according to a news release.
The sheriff’s office guidelines include asking people to stay inside the vehicle and not approach the site on foot. As well, people are asked not to block Rampart Range or Kelley’s roads with vehicles or walk in the roadway.
“There is a limited number of testing that can be done during this period of time and not everyone will meet the criteria to have a test performed,” states the release from the sheriff’s office. “Law enforcement will be present in order to keep everyone safe”
The result of any testing will not be immediately available but anyone who's tested will be given information on how to check its status.