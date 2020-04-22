A turbulent time for families who face uncertain futures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stay-at-home mandate in Colorado presents a risk for children.
As a result, the annual Child Abuse Prevention Month in April takes on new meaning. “We do know that with the coronavirus there are fewer calls to the hotline,” said Angela Rose, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region. “We think that’s because kids aren’t in schools where there are mandatory reporters.”
When children are back in school, Rose expects calls to go up. “You can imagine – I think all of us are feeling more stress during this time,” said Rose, speaking from her home office.
With very little preparation, parents are expected to assume a larger role in their children’s education, despite the initiation of remote learning by the schools.
“Some parents don’t have a job right now because of everything that’s going on, or they’re making less money,” she said. “So all of things cause really high-stress levels.”
Children whose parents have come in contact with the Department of Human Services in El Paso and Teller counties are eligible for advocacy in court with a CASA volunteer.
“Unfortunately, with some of our families, when those stress levels get so high, the kids get the bad end of that stick, so to speak,” Rose said.
During the shelter-in-place, CASA volunteers continue their role of communicating with children via Zoom, Skype, FaceTime or telephone conversations.
As well, the volunteers continue to write reports and attend court hearings by telephone or Webex. Technology enables the volunteers to stay involved in supervised visits between parents and children, or between guardians and children. “We’re doing those virtually,” Rose said
In Teller County, several children in the program are 3 years old and under. “Those families are working with our CASA manager up there, Kari Dimmick,” Rose said. “They can send photos or videos back and forth. Kari puts them on our company cellphone and sends them to the other family, so there is still that confidentiality.”
Eight newly-trained volunteers virtually sworn in last week will meet the children on a screen. “That will be a challenge because the others have already met the kids,” Rose said.
And CASAs don’t give up. “We’re still trying to meet our Vision2020 of serving all the kids who need a CASA before the end of this year,” Rose said. “The virus put a little hiccup in that but we’re hopeful that we can still keep moving in that direction.”
Proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, Teller County commissioners recognized the work of CASA. “WHEREAS, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region advocates on behalf of abused and neglected children in our community with programs and initiatives that work to end the generational cycle of continued abuse or neglect.”
Without teachers and school administrators to detect signs of abuse and neglect, Rose encourages people to call the hotline if there are any indications of child abuse at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS.