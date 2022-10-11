Two court-appointed special advocates and a woman who benefited from the guidance of one of these dedicated volunteers as a teenager provided emotional testimony, sharing their experiences at the Light of Hope Teller Breakfast last week.
The annual fundraiser for the nonprofit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region drew dozens from the Teller County business, government and law enforcement communities to Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park Oct. 5.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates — trained volunteers appointed by a judge to be a voice for victims of child abuse, neglect and severe domestic conflict in Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District (El Paso and Teller counties).
CASA Executive Director Angela Rose said when a report of child abuse is made in Teller County, it’s investigated by law enforcement. The child (or children) may be removed from the home and placed in foster care. Once a case is opened, the court can appoint a CASA.
“The goal is to provide that child with a safe and permanent home as soon as possible,” Rose said.
Sherry Hoffman, who has served as a CASA in Teller County for two years, said a case she was assigned to involved four children, ages 2, 5, 6 and 7 — all victims of domestic violence and physical abuse by their father.
“This case started in the middle of COVID, so our case meetings started on the phone,” Hoffman said. Despite initial communication challenges, she soon had the chance to meet and develop relationships with the children. Their mother was able to move with them out of the abusive home, and she and all four children worked with therapists to help them with their trauma.
Meanwhile, the father remained in Teller County, and was still a threat. Hoffman helped to advocate for the family to move out of state to be near supportive grandparents. After the move, Hoffman stayed connected with the children remotely.
“The mom got a job and finished her degree and is doing well, and the kids are doing well in school,” she reported.
Joe Foreman, a CASA for a decade, spoke about his bond with a young man who had been abandoned at age 3 by his parents and became a ward of the state. Prone to acting out, he was in and out of foster homes, and experienced a number of failed adoptions. One of these adoptions brought him to El Paso County, but that adoptive family removed their parental rights when he was 14, Foreman said.
In 2019, Foreman was assigned as the boy’s CASA. “My thought was, he deserved better.”
Foreman worked with and was a guidepost for the boy, whose dream was to be part of a family, “to belong,” he said. Foreman helped the boy land a job working on bikes — his passion — and connected him with some of his blood relatives. The adoptive family of three of his half-sisters, in another state, ultimately opened their home to the boy. He’s now 19 and on his own, but knows he has a forever home and bond with this family.
“He didn’t allow all his trauma to follow him,” Foreman said proudly.
It was the third speaker of the morning that drove home the point that CASAs can make lasting, positive differences in children’s lives.
Rochelle Elmore, a former CASA child, was raised in a violent home. Her dad physically abused her, her sisters and her mom. On her 8th birthday, Elmore recalled her dad flying into a rage. Her father locked Elmore and her sisters and a room and began hitting their mother, whose screams they could hear, she said. At one point he threw the mom into the room, too. “My dad threatened he was going to kill us and burn the house down,” Elmore said. All day and into the night they were terrified, without food, water or access to a bathroom, and far too much time to contemplate their potential deaths, she said.
After that, Elmore was in and out of foster care nine times, always returning to her biological parents. “As a kid, you always hope things will change. My parents were not good parents, but they were my parents,” she said.
She said her parents “worked the system.” “They were very calculating in their manipulations ... and they always showed up to court,” she said. To an outsider, they looked like an upright, churchgoing family. Meanwhile Elmore and her sisters were regularly beaten. She’d wear long-sleeve shirts and pants to school to cover the bruises, often in the shape of fists and handprints, Elmore said. But one day, when she was 16, her school counselor noticed a particulary bad bruise on her arm that had resulted from her dad beating her the night before.
Although her father threatened suicide if Elmore told anyone about the beatings, her counselor helped her summon the courage to call social services and report the abuse. As a result, her dad was charged with child abuse.
Elmore had to testify against her parents in court — something she said made her doubt herself, and was extremely difficult to manage.
She said she was able to go through with it because of the support of the husband-and-wife CASA team who were assigned to her case. They encouraged Elmore to speak up — not just for herself, but for her sister, who was also being abused. “Because of my CASAs, I was empowered. It was the first time I felt my own power,” she said.
Today, Elmore is a mom, has a successful marketing career and is in a healthy relationship — all of which comes from a lot of hard work via therapy and soul-searching. “The road to healing has not been easy,” she said.
“I thank Sherry and Joe, and all the other CASAs who teach children like me to speak up. They need someone to help change their story.”
The need for support for children in abusive situations like Elmore’s continues to exist today — in Teller County and beyond. CASA continually seeks more volunteers and donations to support its training and programs. The organization has lost some volunteers due to attrition and burnout during COVID, said Dan Williams, a member of the CASA board and the Teller County Board of County Commissioners..
“We have these issues here in Teller County, as idyllic as it looks ... we have abuse here,” Williams said.
The event’s goal was to raise $25,000 for CASA, and every head in the room was bowed as attendees wrote out pledges one-time or monthly donations. “A $1,200 donation provides a CASA for a child in need for one year. That’s less than a cup of coffee a day,” Williams noted.
To learn more, volunteer or make a donation, visit casppr.org.
