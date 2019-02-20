With a new office in Woodland Park and a room for supervised visits between children and parents separated by conflict, Court Appointed Special Advocates — known as CASA — strengthens its role in Teller County.
Janet Stoddard of Woodland Park manages the CASA program, which is dedicated to advocating in court for children whose parents have entered the social-services system.
Last week, Stoddard and Uriko Stout, CASA’s volunteer recruitment manager, hosted a reception in Woodland Park for people interested in hearing about the work of the organization.
CASA has 150 volunteers but needs at least 60 more to serve 200 children. “That’s why we brought you here,” Stout told reception attendees.
The CASA volunteer gets to know a child on a one-on-one basis to gather information to present in court. “The judge wants to hear the voice of the CASA, and the child needs your voice in the court on their behalf,” Stout said. “We will train so that you know how to be that voice in the most factual way.”
Typically, a child who has an advocate is transferred less between foster families and often graduates from high school, Stout said.
After 30 years of serving children in the Pikes Peak Region, CASA has helped 14,000 children in El Paso and Teller counties. “Teller County is growing — that’s the good news. But the good news/bad news is that issues grow along with the city,” Stout said.
“We cannot do this work without you. Hopefully your heart is there, and we will help you.”
CASA offers two options for volunteers: to be an advocate in dependency and neglect cases and being present for the Supervised Exchange and Parenting Time.
CASAs receive 25 hours of training, and for Teller County volunteers, classes will be at the office in the Woodland Professional Building.
For information, call Stoddard at 286-0846.