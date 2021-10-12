For children caught in domestic violence over the past 18 months, Court Appointed Special Advocate of the Pikes Peak Region has been a vital resource for families in conflict.
“Unfortunately, children who were vulnerable to abuse and neglect were even more vulnerable during the pandemic,” said Angela Rose, CASA’s executive director.
Speaking at the third annual Light of Hope Teller breakfast at the Ute Pass Cultural Center Oct. 6, Rose highlighted the consequences of the pandemic, particularly on the mental health of children.
Isolated and without the social connections at school, many children were caught in the middle of domestic violence situations, exacerbated when a parent lost a job, Rose said.
CASA, a nonprofit organization, trains volunteers to advocate in court for children whose parents are clients of the Department of Human Services. The organization depends on donations through events such as the Light of Hope breakfast.
“The number of children who need a CASA rose by 50% or more from two years ago,” Rose said.
To meet the need, the organization pivoted to meet the challenge and, for a short time, CASA advocates communicated with children via FaceTime or Zoom. “Thankfully, after two months we were able to resume visits in person,” Rose said.
As well, the CASA staff stepped up their efforts to recruit more volunteers. “We celebrate that we were able to carry on in spite of the pandemic,” Rose said.
In addition to advocacy in court, CASA volunteers oversee the Supervised Exchange Parenting Time program. “This program provides a safe environment for children to develop healthy relationships with the non-custodial parent,” Rose said.
Kari Dimmick manages the advocacy and SEPT programs in Teller County for CASA which has an office in the Woodland Professional Building.
More than 60 Teller County residents and officials attended the fundraiser last week. “We want to be sure that during this pandemic we are meeting the needs of children who are often caught in difficult circumstances,” Rose said. “The number of children needing a CASA has decreased slightly yet the number is still higher than before the pandemic.”
For the third annual event in Teller County, Rose had set a goal of raising $20,000. “We want to make sure that every child in Teller County who needs a supervised-parenting visit or a CASA advocate will have one,” she said. “We want to ensure that every child has a future filled with hope.”
At press time, donors had exceeded the fundraising goal by $5,000.