Cycling Hill Climb approaching
The 2019 Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The 10th annual competitive race is sanctioned by USA Cycling and also includes a Gran Fondo non-competitive fun ride that give cyclists of all abilities a truly unique riding experience on America’s Mountain. The event is sponsored by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.
Cyclists ride the same course as the car racers and motorcycle riders did during the June 30 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The 12.42-mile course features 156 turns and with an elevation gain of 4,215 feet.
Medals awarded to the top three finishers for men, women and juniors. Cash prizes are awarded for men and women in pro category 1 and 2.
PREP SPORTS SEASON
The start of the prep sports season officially begins Aug. 5 when boys golfers assemble. The first events are later in August.
The Woodland Park golf team will again be coached by Brian Gustafson, a graduate of the school. The Panthers use Shining Mountain as their home course.
Other fall sports for Woodland Park teams include boys soccer, football, boys and girls cross country, softball, volleyball and spirit.
Woodland Park’s softball team will play its first game Saturday, Aug. 17, at D’Evelyn in a 10 a.m. start.
Cripple Creek-Victor offers football and volleyball.
TRIATHLON COMBINE
USA Triathlon Chief Operating Officer Tim Yount said the organization is hosting a free triathlon combine for females ages 12 to 18 on Aug. 17 at Cheyenne Mountain High School. Yount said the combine is targeting runners and swimmers in the state.
“Most of the current NCAA programs are recruiting single discipline athletes for their teams and coaching them in the sport that has them excelling in a very short time frame,” Yount said in a release. “In an effort to support recruitment needs, USAT has established these junior high/high school combines. Our focus is to expose young women to the sport and help our institutions with recruitment.”
INCLINE CLOSURES COMING
The Manitou Incline will again be closed during the running of next month’s Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon (Aug. 24-25) from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.
The Incline will also be closed this Sunday from 6 to 10 a.m. during the Barr Trail Mountain Race.
Pikes Peak Marathon Inc. President Ron Ilgen said in a release that safety concerns for all trail users should always be a top priority in such large-scale backcountry events.
“We appreciate the support from the City of Colorado Springs in closing the Incline during the Barr Trail Mountain Race, as well as the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent,” Ilgen said. “The chance of injury with runners racing on Barr Trail is our primary concern and we hope that the Incline hikers understand.”
About 400 runners will make their way to Barr Camp and back — a 12.6 mile course.
