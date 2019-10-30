PANTHERS FINISH STRONG ON THE PITCH
The Woodland Park boys’ soccer team missed the playoffs this season, but the Panthers finished strong by winning three of their final six matches.
Woodland Park (5-10, 2-6 in the Class 4A Metro League) began the season by losing three in a row and 7-of-9.
Senior Greg Pappadakis led the team in scoring with 8 goals and 3 assists for 19 total points. Senior Nick Nijkamp added four goals, while junior Sam McMillion tallied three.
CROSS-COUNTRY ROUNDUP
The Woodland Park boys and girls cross-country teams did not qualify for this year’s state meet, but they still had a lot to cheer about.
Most of the boys’ runners consistently finished near the top or middle of the pack of their races. The Panthers finished fifth in their 3A regional. The top three teams advanced to last weekend’s state meet.
Nine Woodland Park boys competed at regionals with the top five scoring points: sophomore Aidan Johnston (22nd), junior Andrew Graber (26th), junior Hunter Drummond (30th), sophomore Ryan Kindt (34th) and junior Zachary Thomas (38th).
The Woodland Park girls finished seventh in their 3A regional and had eight runners compete. The top five were freshman Shealan Waters (32nd), junior Rebecca Godwin (44th), junior Avery Waters (45th), freshman Emma Graber (47th) and freshman Makayla Newcom (50th).
FIRST DAY OF WINTER SPORTS
The first official day for the winter prep sports season is Nov. 18.
Woodland Park teams that play winter sports are boys and girls basketball, ice hockey, girls swimming and wrestling.
Cripple Creek-Victor winter teams are boys and girls basketball.
The Woodland Park basketball teams will again play in the 4A Metro League, but be allowed to qualify for the playoffs as a 3A team after petitioning CHSAA to move down for competitive reasons.
Neither Woodland Park basketball team has qualified for the postseason in more than a decade. The boys will again be coached by John Paul Geniesse, while the girls have a new coach in Craig Macari.
The Woodland Park wrestling team returns sophomore Brady Hankin. The 106-pounder won the state title last year in his weight class, becoming the first Panther in 30 years to win a state championship.
The Woodland Park hockey team is in its third season as a CHSAA sport and is now under the direction of Travis Seabolt.
- Compiled by Danny Summers