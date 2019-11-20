CC-V FOOTBALL FINISHES 0-8
The Cripple Creek-Victor High School football team went 0-8 this fall, losing six games by forfeit.
The Pioneers, coached by Sebastien Benzi, forfeited their final three games due to a lack of enough healthy and academically eligible varsity players. CC-V plays at the 6-man level.
The Pioneers’ only full games on the field were a 54-20 homecoming loss to Edison on Sept. 21, and a 63-57 setback to La Veta on Oct. 12.
CC-V played half of another game before forfeiting that contest.
Junior Jacob Wirtz tossed four touchdown passes.
The running game was paced by sophomore Caleb Suggs (326 yards, seven touchdowns) and senior Jacob Walinski (282 yards, three touchdowns).
Suggs also had three touchdown catches.
BASS NEW PIOS GIRLS HOOPS COACH
Brandon Bass is the new coach of the Cripple-Creek girls basketball team.
Bass, a former staff sergeant in the marine corps, takes over for Chris Spoerl, who stepped down last spring.
Bass, a resident of Florissant, has also worked as a resource specialist for Pueblo Community College, and was an assistant coach at Custer County High School for three years.
CC-V VOLLEYBALL TEAM WRAPS UP SEASON
The CC-V volleyball team went 2-18 this fall.
The Pioneers defeated the Colorado Springs School for the Deaf and Blind in four sets, and had a forfeit victory over Edison to close out the season.
PANTHERS HIT THE POOL
The Woodland Park girls’ swimming team has its first regular season meet Dec. 4 at the Salida Invitational.
The Panthers will host four meets this winter at the Woodland Aquatic Center. The Woodland Park Invitational is Jan. 11.
Rusty Bernstein is back as the head coach.
HANKIN BACK TO DEFEND TITLE
Woodland Park sophomore Brady Hankin is back as a defending state wrestling champion.
Hankin won the Class 3A 106-pound title last February at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
Hankin became the first Panther to win a state wrestling title since Jason Roshek in 1989.
— Compiled by Danny Summers