PANTHERS HIT ROAD FOR TEAM-BUILDING
The Woodland Park High School girls’ basketball program flew high with the Air Force Academy Falcons’ women’s basketball team on Jan. 22.
The Panthers attended the Air Force home game at Clune Arena against Utah State. The Falcons lost a heartbreaker, 53-52.
“We thought it would be a good team-building event,” said Woodland Park freshman coach Dan Ganoza, who organized the event. “It’s a long season and it’s good to shake things up a little bit.”
LADY PANTHERS ON THE COURT
The Woodland Park girls’ basketball team upped its win total to four on the season with a 59-27 victory over Elizabeth on Jan, 21. The Panthers led 31-9 at the half and cruised to the victory.
Three players scored in double figures for Woodland Park; Sarah Iskra (16), Dacotah Simmons (12) and Kassidy Cargill (11).
Woodland Park has two wins in the Metro League this season. The other was against Mitchell (61-60) on Jan. 11.
WP BOYS NOTCH CONFERENCE WIN
The Woodland Park boys’ basketball team won its first Class 4A Metro League game of the season on Jan. 23 with a 78-73 victory over Cañon City.
Senior guard Markus Eiselein poured in a career-high 29 points to lead the Panthers. He converted 9-of-18 field goals (one 3-pointer) and made all 10 of his free throw attempts.
The Panthers converted 21-of-26 free throws (81%) as a team from the charity stripe.
Also scoring in double figures that night for Woodland Park were seniors Joey Babin (17, team-high eight rebounds) and Hunter Peel (14).
The Panthers outscored Cañon City 23-18 in the fourth quarter for the final margin of victory.
PANTHERS GET WIN ON ICE
The Woodland Park ice hockey team skated past Liberty, 5-3, for its first victory of the season on Jan. 17.
McCoy Kleppe scored two goals to pace the Panthers’ attack while Parker Taranto, Trace Taranto and Kennen Newsham scored a goal apiece.
Parker Taranto added two assists, while Trace Taranto and Summer Mullin each had an assist.
The Panthers hosted Coronado in their lone outdoor game of the season on Jan. 24 at Meadow Wood Park and were on the short end of a 5-1 score.
PIONEERS NEARLY PULL OUT WIN
The Cripple Creek-Victor girls’ basketball team nearly won its first game of the season on Jan. 25 with a 46-45 loss at Hanover.
The Pioneers trailed 33-28 entering the fourth quarter.
CC-V is 0-12 this winter.
The Pioneers’ leading scorer this season is junior Sarah Wuellner (11.6 points per game).
CC-V KEEPS BATTLING
The Cripple Creek-Victor boys’ basketball team dropped to 0-13 with losses last week to Custer County and Colorado Springs School.
The Pioneers leading scorer this season is senior Braden Schwab (6.3 ppg).
— Compiled by Danny Summers