PANTHERS READY TO HIT THE POOL
The inaugural Woodland Park High School girls’ swim team will compete in its first CHSAA sanctioned meet today at Salida.
The Panthers are coached by Rusty Bernstein.
The team is comprised of 12 swimmers: senior Katelyn Zeller; juniors Bianca Bryant, Audrey Kinsman, Henriette Schriever, Clara Thompson and Olivia Whelan; sophomores Katerina Clouthier, Danielle Moreno, Brynn Bohatch, Abby Trickett and Rabekah Taylor; and freshman Esperanza Gipson.
“The girls will pretty much swim every event,” said coach Rusty Bernstein. “It’s too early to tell what events each girls will be best.”
Bernstein said there are no divers on the team.
The Panthers’ next meet is Dec. 8 at Gunnison.
PIONEERS FIND THEIR HOPE
Cripple Creek-Victor senior Hope Davies has been a scoring machine throughout her prep career for the Pioneers.
As a junior, Davies averaged 23.9 points per game while leading CC-V to a 10-9 record — its first winning season since 2008-09 (10-9 under coach Dale Dubbs).
Davies scored 30-plus points in a game five times, with a season-high 41 against Edison in a 59-54 loss.
As a sophomore, Davies averaged 21.6 points. She scored a career-high 44 against South park in a 61-50 Pioneers loss.
Davies averaged a team-best 11.5 points as a freshman. That season, she topped double figures in 14 of 19 games, with a season-high 18 against Miami-Yoder in a 36-33 CC-V victory.
DID YOU KNOW?
The only Woodland Park state wrestling champion in the 70-plus year history of the school is Jason Roshek in 1989. He won the Class 3A 152-pound title with a 9-8 decision over Adams City’s Gary DeaGuero at McNichols Arena.
Roshek trailed 8-7 with 11 seconds left in the match. He shot for a single-leg takedown and secured two points as a then-record crowd of 15,839 looked on.
“I wasn’t worried about it going down to the last second. I’m pretty good at those kind of matches,” Roshek told The Gazette at the time.
It was Roshek’s 29th straight victory of the season. Making it especially sweet was the fact the DeaGuero defeated Roshek in a second-round state match the previous year.
-Compiled by Danny Summers