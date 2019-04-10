OFF TO THE RACES
Teller Country resident Dean Abel finished second in the Manitou Springs Hill City Marathon on March 23.
The race started in Manitou Springs and brought runners to Iron Mountain through Section 16, up through Cheyenne Canyon, down High Drive, over Section 16 again, down through Red Rock Canyon Open Space, and back up and over Iron Mountain. The marathon had 5,800 feet of gain.
“We have the perfect training grounds in Teller County,” Abel said. “ Training at 9,000 feet helped me do extremely well at last year’s Pikes Peak Marathon. I placed 12th, and I owe most of that success to living up here.”
GOALLLLLLLLLL!
The Woodland Park girls’ soccer team dropped to 0-5 after a 10-1 loss to Cañon City on April 2.
Lucky for the Panthers, junior Charlotte Eilertsen scored the team’s first goal of the season. It came in the second half. Senior Emily Blacklock was credited with the assist.
Through their first five games, the Panthers have just 15 shots on goal all season. The opposition has 135.
Woodland Park senior Triniti Rohman had 70 saves, while freshman Alexis Richard had five.
LANNING EXCELS IN TRACK
Former Cripple Creek-Victor track standout Jordan Lanning is having a standout senior season for Bayfield High School in Bayfield, Colo.
Lanning, who moved to Bayfield after her freshman year at CC-V, is ranked first in the state in Class 3A in the 100-meter hurdles (15.27 seconds), second in the 300 hurdles (46.84) and sixth in the high jump (5-0).
Lanning qualified for the state track meet in each of her first three seasons.
During her time at CC-V, she was also a star volleyball and basketball player.
- Compiled by Danny Summers