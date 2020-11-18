Shop Small Saturday is still a staple in Woodland Park. A collaborative event of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and Woodland Park Main Street, Shop Small Saturday coincides with the national Small Business Saturday observance on Nov. 28.
With masks and social distancing, the shopping experience in retail stores and restaurants is designed to be safe for all customers.
“We set up a table in Woodland Square and offer hot coffee, cocoa and treats,” said Gail Wingerd, coordinator of WP Main Street. “This year is different — we won’t have pastries or cookies because of COVID.”
The Welcome Station will have 100 free canvas bags provided by American Express, which sponsors Small Business Saturday through the country. “Businesses have an opportunity to put a coupon in the bags with a map of where the businesses are,” Wingerd said.
The Welcome Station is sponsored by Main Street, the chamber and GearLab. The station will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., depending upon the weather.
“Shop Small Saturday is about shopping local; it’s the day after Black Friday,” Wingerd said. “This year it’s extremely important for people to love local, shop local, support local.”