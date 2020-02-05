Along with the donation of a Marlin 32-40 lever-action rifle to the Outlaws and Lawmen Jail Museum in Cripple Creek, Inge and Kenneth Judd tied the history of the rifle to the time period in the city.
“The police force started in 1892 here in Cripple Creek, and this is an 1893 rifle. I could have sold it or given it to family, but I told Chief (Mike) Rulo it belongs to history,” Kenneth Judd wrote in a letter that accompanied the donation. “I’ve met a lot of Mr. Rulo’s officers and they’re all very good people. I see why he makes a good Chief of Police.”
Along with the rifle, the Judds donated a U.S. Navy model black powder pistol and a photo of John Wayne, which hangs in the hallway of the police station on Bennett Avenue. “I’m so glad he thinks so much of it,” Judd writes.
Residents of Cripple Creek, the Judds are longtime fans of the city’s rodeo and, as a result, donated seven large posters of Hank Williams, the county-western legend, to be raffled off.
“The posters came from the oldest theater in Nashville after it was torn down,” Judd writes. “Half the proceeds of the auction are to go to the ones who might get hurt while in the rodeo.”
Judd hints of a recent diagnosis for each. “My wife and I, just about a year ago, found out neither one of us is gonna be on this earth very much longer,” he writes. “So this is why I’m donating some things I have. You can’t imagine how much this means to us to find a place in history for this rifle.”
For Rulo, the donation enhances the exhibits at the museum. “The museum is in a fitting place to be displayed,” Rulo said. “We deeply appreciate the contribution of these historical items.”
The rifle is meaningful to Kenneth Judd and in, his letter to the city, he offered, “We’ve been married now 47 years, and I’ve had this rifle before I knew her. The rifle was given to me by my uncle, Ralph Flowers, before he passed away. I was raised partly by two uncles since I was 6 years old. They bought my first hat and boots. I worked with cattle and Quarter Horses, broke horses ‘til I was in my late 40s, and rode a few bulls. I love the cowboy way and this town is all that. I’ve always told people the little westerns like ‘The Virginian,’ ‘Big Valley,’ ‘Bonanza,’ ‘Gunsmoke,’ ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and ‘The High Chaparral’ all have little plots to them which show young people the right and wrong way to treat nature and people. They’re not like a lot of just shoot-‘em-up wild westerns.”
Michelle Rozell, the city’s tourism manager, said, “It isn’t often that our museums have such a nice artifact donated to us, and Kenneth’s story and the date connection makes the artifact pertinent to our collection.”