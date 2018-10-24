COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER RECEIVES GRANT
The Community Partnership Family Resource Center was the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Colorado Springs Health Foundation for its service to Teller County.
The CPFRC is one of nine total organizations serving El Paso and Teller counties to receive grant monies approved by the CSHF. The grants address the prevention or healing of child maltreatment-related trauma, which is linked to a host of life-long health concerns.
Year-to-date, CSHF has awarded just under $4 million in grants to support improved health within the Pikes Peak Region.
Community Partnership Family Resource Center is located at 11115 U.S. Highway 24 in Divide, and delivers programs and services which strengthen local families.
For more information on CPFRC, visit cpteller.org.
RESIDENTS INVITED TO AUDITION FOR CHRISTMAS
MELODRAMA, OLIO
The community is invited to audition on Sunday at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek.
Auditions are from 5-6 p.m. for youths up to 18 and from 6-8 p.m. for adults.
All ages and character types are sought for “Mountain Holiday,” a heartwarming and charming story of love, redemption and reuniting for the holidays in spite of obstacles.
Mountain Holiday includes some of your favorite holidays tunes and hilarious, toe-tapping choreography. This is an opportunity to work with a professional director, choreographer and actors.
Rehearsals begin early November and the play runs from Nov. 23 through Christmas Eve.
Call 689-6402 or 316-207-6074 for more information.