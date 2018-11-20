SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO CONDUCT TUESDAY EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION SYSTEM TEST
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a county-wide test of the Emergency Notification System to include the communities of Woodland Park and Cripple Creek Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.
The El Paso-Teller County 9-1-1 Authority will review the report after the system test to make changes to the system if needed. The message will read as follows:
“This is the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. This is a test of the Emergency Notification System. This message is being sent to all residents in Teller County. This is only a test. No action is required on your part”. This is only a test.
An automated system has been set up to field calls that come in from residents that attempt to call the number that appears on the Caller ID back to reduce calls coming into the 9-1-1 centers. Calls will come from the number 387-7223.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/ycjxefp6 for information, or contact Ben Bills at 785-1900.