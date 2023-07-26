Next time you see a member of the Woodland Park City Council, please thank them for their service to the community.

This “side hustle” is unpaid and frequently unappreciated. However, council members largely take their role seriously and, even when disagreeing, do so with the goal of representing and advancing the community interest as they see best across a broad range of subjects.

The other night was a great example of this ethos in practice. The council addressed mundane committee assignments, ratcheted up excitement to mark the important occasion of the retirement of a dedicated public employee and a Governor’s award for improvement at Gateway Elementary School, combined the two approaches with the mundane but very important business of pothole repair, and finally wrestled with the thorny issue of short term rentals. Civil and respectful conversation prevailed throughout.

Unfortunately, there was a discordant note raised by new Councilwoman Harvey. Despite important city issues requiring attention, she fixated on the 1.09% city sales tax voters overwhelmingly approved in 2016 to support the Woodland Park School District. This sales tax was a brilliant move as it combined property tax relief, particularly helpful to our seniors on fixed incomes, with support for local children’s education. Even better, while 100% of the property taxes it replaced were paid by Woodland Park residents, it is estimated that a third of the sales tax is supported by tourist spending. This revenue has been placed to good use by the WPSD in support of innovation, paying down debt, and needed maintenance. Few government programs can claim this type of double barreled success.

Councilwoman Harvey is evidently bothered by this program as, in her view, “the environment has changed” since 2016. One wonders what environmental factors are disturbing the councilwoman. Is it the first substantial increase in district enrollment in 20 years? The additional choices created for families by the creation of a highly successful charter school? Or was it perhaps that in 2021 the first contested election in over 15 years resulted in a change in philosophy focusing on academic achievement versus social issues? While the conditions were left undefined, the councilwoman did muse about the power of the city council to “kill the tax tonight” if they desired. Left unmentioned was that property taxes would immediately rise to cover the shortfall in a year when increased valuations of up to 50% are already driving tax bills to shocking levels,

Councilwoman Harvey has previous experience but is new to the current council. I encourage her to follow the example of her peers and focus on the sometimes boring, Woodland Park business needing attention. There’s plenty of it. Leave the sensationalist strawmen issues for the Facebook keyboard warriors. They’ve got the scene covered. Meanwhile, hurray for the city council as a whole’s dedication to frequently unrewarding duty, Please help Councilwoman Harvey follow your example as you collectively seek to form the policies that will best serve our “City Above The Clouds”.