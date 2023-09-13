The Woodland Park City Council took no action on regulating and licensing short-term rentals at the meeting Sept. 7. In a 4-3 vote, the council defeated the motion to approve Ordinance #1459.

As a result, the council denied the resolution that would have allowed the city to impose regulations on rentals occupied less than 30 days.

If passed, the regulations would “protect residential integrity and community character while ensuring clarity, increased enforcement, fairness, and consistency” in line with the city’s goals, according to language in the resolution. The minimum penalty for the owner of a short-term rental who operates without a business license would be no less than $10,000.

Council members Robert Zuluaga, Catherine Nakai and Frank Connors voted to approve the ordinance while Mayor Hilary LaBarre, mayor pro tem Kellie Case, Carrol Harvey and Rusty Neal voted no.

According to LaBarre, Connors and Zuluaga wrote #1459 without legal or council review.

“Without legal review of the ordinance, council would not vote to pass an ordinance for a public hearing, as presented,” the mayor said after the meeting. Instead, she added, the council could have discussed the issue legally if the ordinance had been on the agenda under the category of new business. As a result, the moratorium on short-term rentals in Woodland Park remains in effect.

Adding to the complexity of the issue is the citizens’ initiative proposed by the nonprofit Preserving Neighborhood Character, led by Jerry Penland and Arnie Sparnins.

To date, the petitioners have collected 1,438 signatures that will be verified Sept. 21 by the city clerk, Suzanne LeClercq.

If verified, the result will be a special city election that would address only the zoning issue. If passed by registered voters, short-term rentals would be allowed in commercial zones and in residential zones only if the home is the primary residence of the owner.

At issue for Sparnins and Penland is the lack of specific zoning designations.

“The problem is that full-time lodging businesses are operating in our residential neighborhoods,” Sparnins said. “These are not our neighbors earning extra income by renting out a room or basement but investors operating commercial lodging businesses.”

Penland berated the council.

“You gave us no choice but to completely bypass you, our elected officials, to solve our STR problems, without you,” he said. “We did not propose a total ban on STRs in our city but encourage primary residence STRs in single family neighborhoods.”

Car wash

To an ordinance that would allow a car wash in the Walmart Planned Unit Development, the council took no action after a 3-3 tied vote. Harvey excused herself due to her service on the city’s planning commission where the issue first surfaced.

Currently, the vacant land is zoned for a restaurant and council’s approval would have replaced the allowance for a restaurant.

Other news

• Council voted unanimously to approve a request by Steve Plutt to designate the Roberts House as an historic landmark.

“During the Depression, the Roberts family provided milk, butter cheese and eggs to the community in a cart pulled by a donkey,” Plutt said.

Plutt appeared at the meeting with Hildred Davis whose grandmother was Edith Lofland who married Williams Roberts in 1886.

“My grandmother was quite a seamstress and I have a quilt she made,” Davis said. “So, thank you, thank you.”

The home, at 750 CR 21, east of downtown, was once a stop for the Colorado Midland and Midland Terminal railroads, before Woodland Park existed, he said.

• Council approved a proclamation declaring the city of Woodland Park a Purple Heart City, as presented by John Bartlett. Bartlett presented the first sign to the city at the veterans’ rally Sept. 19, the funds donated by Jim Wear or Pro Promotions. For five additional signs, the American Legion #1980, VFW #6051, and councilman Frank Connors. The proclamation will be hung in City Hall and the first sign will be posted at the east entrance to the city.