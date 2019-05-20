For the first time in years, all Woodland Park employees will get an across-the-board wage hike that will put their wages in line with other Colorado municipalities.
At Thursday’s council meeting, as his last act as finance director, Mike Farina presented an ordinance for supplemental appropriations to the 2019 budget. The appropriation included wage hikes for city employees.
Farina outlined several alternatives based on results from a recent compensation survey. The survey showed that base annual wages for Woodland Park employees are as much as $4,000 below the minimum base wages of other cities. Lower-than-average salaries have led to heavy turnover as even long-time employees are leaving for higher wages.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq said the city has lost eight employees in just the past two weeks. Police Chief Miles DeYoung said two of those losses were in his department. He also said applications for entry-level positions are way down and the department could lose another five officers this year.
Utilities/Public Works Director Kip Wiley said he had only two applications for five seasonal positions this year; his department has seven vacancies and those employees remaining are being overworked.
The survey was used to determine a range of salaries for various employee-grade levels. The alternative chosen by council would bring the city’s base wage to 100 percent of the range’s minimum and sets aside a 1.2 percent raise pool to bring higher-level employee salaries up to corresponding points on the salary range.
Farina’s alternatives also showed the cost of keeping wages in sync with local ranges in 2020 and 2021. These plans will be taken up during budget time.
The one catch is that the city’s unassigned fund balance, which has finally reached 17.6 percent of the general fund after three years of effort, will fall to 16.4 percent.
Councilwoman Kellie Case, who is council’s staunchest proponent of a 17 percent or higher fund balance, said she’s OK with 16.4 percent.
“I’m a huge champion of internal equity,” she said, after seeing a proposal that would raise most salaries to 93 percent of the minimum but raise them to 100 percent of the minimum for specific police officer grades. “I’m a champion for all employees, not just the police department.”
Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr wanted raises to wait until he could read the hard copy of the report and made a motion to continue the discussion until it was available. At first, Councilman Noel Sawyer seconded that motion but withdrew his second when it was pointed out that there would be no numbers in the final draft that weren’t in the first draft and this presentation.
Councilmembers also didn’t want employees to have to wait any longer for their raises than necessary. The raises are retroactive to January.
Funding for this salary hike is included in the supplemental appropriation that will also include funds carried over from 2018 for projects and purchases that weren’t completed until 2019, grant funds received and other fund transfers.
Council approved two other ordinances on second reading. The first was developer Pete LaBarre’s request for a conditional use permit to use a building at 19251 E. U.S. 24 for a U-Haul rental business.
City resident Carrol Trader asked council to make the permit temporary until the self-storage facility planned for the old Saddle Club site across the highway is complete. It was pointed out at the planning commission meeting concerning this case that conditional use permits don’t work that way.
He also said he was sure that Levy, who owns the Swiss Chalet next door, probably doesn’t want an industrial business next to his business, but he was wrong. Levy said he is “all for free enterprise.”
“This project is market driven; if it doesn’t work it goes,” he said. “I’m good with it.”
The second ordinance created regulations for the dog park, including an exception to the city’s leash law when dogs are using the park. It will also give the police the flexibility needed to enforce the rules.
The annual audit and final finance report for 2018 were delayed when the city’s server crashed. Hinkley & Company gave the city’s finances a clean bill of health but did recommend that city upgrade its IT systems to avoid costly crashes in the future.
DeYoung earned Executive Certification from the Colorado Association of Police Chiefs. There are only 55 police chiefs in Colorado who have earned this distinction.
Carr reached fundamental level in the Colorado Municipal League’s “Muniversity,” by completing 30 hours of continuing education.
City engineer Ben Schmitt passed a final examination and is now a professional engineer.
With Farina leaving, the city will be searching for a new finance director/treasurer.