As a member myself of a Christian church, with tens of thousands of accounts of Christian healing over 140-plus years, I was heartened by a June 15 op-ed by Tom Daniel (“Op/eds mislabel Charis family as ‘cults’”) that defended Charis Bible College alumni from the label of cult. Daniel’s willingness to dispute a newspaper report and come to the aid of others, support their faith, and value their commitment to a Christian healing practice, which isn’t generally thought of as part of mainstream Christianity, was moving. It showed love in action and a commitment to church brother/sisterhood.
Throughout its history, my own faith, Christian Science, has been wrongly called a cult, as it was by Daniel. To his credit, Daniel narrowly defines the doctrinal points for his assertion, and while we may agree to disagree on some aspects, in truth there is a deeper common foundation and Christian practice at the heart of each of our faiths.
Sam Fleischacker, who is a professor of philosophy at the University of Chicago and author of “Divine Teaching and the Way of the World” (2011), suggests that it takes 100 years to distinguish between a religion and a cult. He points out that “a group that survives over generations cannot afford the sort of self-destructive, oppressive or anti-social behavior that appalls us in cults.”
And while it probably wouldn’t be quite enough just to say Christian Science has survived over 140 years as the basis to dispute the label “cult,” I appreciate the words from the Epistle of James “... shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works” (James 2:18). This very demand is at the core of Christian Science, a demand to demonstrate the worthiness of a religion. This includes both salvation from sin as well as a Christian healing practice.
It’s worth noting that Quakers, as well as Baptists, were labeled a cult at one point in history, but certainly would not be by most today. So, I appreciated and wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Daniel’s quote from Acts where Gamaliel encourages, “If this work be of men it will come to naught, but if it be of God we cannot overthrow it” (Acts 5:38).
This practice is what the discoverer and founder of Christian Science, Mary Baker Eddy, encouraged. “You can prove for yourself, dear reader, the Science of healing, and so ascertain if the author has given you the correct interpretation of Scripture” (“Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 547).
Eddy also wrote to the members of her church: “Finally, brethren, wait patiently on God; return blessing for cursing; be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good; be steadfast, abide and abound in faith, understanding, and good works; study the Bible and the textbook of our denomination; obey strictly the laws that be, and follow your Leader only so far as she follows Christ.” (“Message to The Mother Church,” 1901, p. 34)
Christian Science is not based on trusting someone else’s religious practice, including that of the religion’s founder. Instead, it is proof of healing and salvation, found in earnestly following Christ Jesus, that makes the religion something that’s relevant and practical today.
And while this practice is meant to better see and understand God as well as all of mankind as God’s reflection, this is not an ethereal pie-in-the-sky kind of faith, or as Daniel states “a complete separation between the objective world of physical reality and the spiritual world.” It is, instead, a religion consistent with the words of Paul, “... as we have borne the image of the earthy, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly” (I Corinthians 15:49). The goal then is a deeper faith in the things of the Spirit. This takes daily work, following the example of the master Christian.
Finally, while Christian Science might not fit squarely within all of the parameters of what some Christians might use as a yardstick to be called Christian, implicit in the Christian Science faith is a belief in the immaculate birth of Christ Jesus, the sacrifice of his crucifixion, and the glory and salvation of his resurrection and ascension; as it is the agreement to follow Christ Jesus’ preaching and healing works, paying special attention to the Sermon on the Mount as a pathway for both healing and salvation, as well as a solution to eternal life.
Christian Science holds sacred the two great commandments: Love God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength, and love your neighbor as yourself. To follow the example of Christ Jesus binds not just Christian Scientists together but all Christians.
David L. Price is the media spokesperson for Christian Science Committee on Publication for Colorado in Denver.