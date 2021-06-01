Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect that there are now three vacancies on the Woodland Park Planning Commission.
The Woodland Park Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a 10-acre subdivision and final plat in the 222.6-acre Sturman Planned Unit Development at its May 27 meeting. The case goes to Woodland Park City Council on June 17.
The Yuyo Subdivision is located at 1121 Sturman Parkway and is owned by New Life Corp. The applicant is NES Landscape Architects.
Planning Director Sally Riley said Andrew Wommack Ministries and New Life will soon submit an amended PUD master plan, which won’t include this subdivision and its single-family home.
The city has asked that Sturman Parkway, currently a private road, eventually become a public street accessing future development and acting as an evacuation route.
Audience members were concerned about water use, the property’s proximity to Charis Bible College and the PUD amendment.
“I believe the planning commission should stop approving building,” resident Linda Martin said. “It is imperative to do a water review. Bring (Utilities Director Kip) Wiley here to report on what’s going on with our water.”
Riley assured her that the city has ample water for at least 550 more dwelling units and is developing water sources for another 550 units. “We developed our Water Tap Management Plan in the mid-1990s to keep our water supply consistent with development,” she said.
“Wiley commented on how zoning changes affect water supplies at the last council meeting,” Martin said. “I was worried that I would have to pull up my yard so that developers could build over-priced housing. You need to make sure water information is available on the Woodland Park Community Facebook page, not just on city websites.”
Resident Bonnie Sumner said, “Charis Bible College is a parasite on the city of Woodland Park. They pay no taxes and they take and take and take. Andrew Wommack says he wants to take over this area for his kind of Christians.”
The commission’s second case was a request by city council that staff create, and the planning commission approve, an amendment to Ordinance 1397, repealing the 180-day recreational-vehicle/camper, temporary-occupancy limit.
Council enacted a one-year moratorium on enforcing the limit, which ends in March, but wants the issue resolved in time for its July 1 meeting.
Audience member Mike Nakai said camping at this elevation means “seasonal.”
“You did the right thing,” he said. “You should reject this and send it back to council.”
Joe Fury said, by definition, camping means temporary. “You should follow your zoning intentions,” he said. “Grandfather these campgrounds, if you must, but make sure any new campgrounds either follow the regulations or rezone.”
Robyn Stephenson said RV living is the wave of the future for seniors and that she is grateful that Woodland Park has campgrounds where she can stay year-round.
“You need to be open to new ways of doing things,” she said. “We bring a lot of money here and, believe me, we spend a lot of money here.”
Woodland RV Park Manager Carl Stam said only five or six of the RVs in his campground are long-term occupants and that RVs are required to have current license plates and registrations, drivers must have current drivers licenses and the RVs must be in good repair.
Commissioner Vickie Good asked if the city can enforce regulations on RVs. Riley said the city can enforce health and safety regulations but it doesn’t have nuisance laws.
She added that the city’s two mobile home parks are “legally non-conforming,” but new mobile home parks would have to meet all codes, including specific spacing, utility connections, paving and annual inspections.
“Campgrounds don’t have any standards,” she said. “There’s nothing in the code on spacing, water and wastewater, width of roads — nothing.”
After further discussion, which is available on the city’s YouTube channel, the commission unanimously decided to table the question.
“Nothing has to be done until March 2022,” Commission Chairman Jon DeVaux said. “Then it will depend on what council wants to do, if there is anyone serving on council at that time.”
A planning commission work sessiion, open to the public, is scheduled for June 10. The June 24 meeting will include a work session on the upcoming land-use review.
Commissioner Ellen Carrick asked when council will consider more applicants for commission positions.
“We haven’t had any applications,” Riley said
“People won’t apply because they’re afraid they’ll be ridiculed by council,” DeVaux said, referring to council’s recent rejection of applicants to the commission and several boards.
Additionally, Good tendered her resignation, effective immediately, so there are now three openings on the commission.