Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct an error. Stephanie Alfieri was elected to Woodland Park City Council to serve the remainder of Noel Sawyer's term after he stepped down in April 2020. She did not resign from council.
The April 7 Woodland Park City Council meeting was a night of endings and beginnings, as Woodland Park said goodbye to a council member and an interim police chief and welcomed a new police chief and two new council members.
Before City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq swore in the April 5 election winners, she said this municipal election was exciting and not just because there were nine candidates.
“We lost power for four hours,” she said. “It was very windy that day and a downed tree took out the power in the council chambers part of the building. We brought in flashlights and ran long extension cords from the parts of the building that still had power.”
Leclercq said there was a 51% voter turnout. There were lines out the door and people were registering to vote at 6:30 p.m. on election day, as allowed by state statute.
“There was a mishap earlier in the election season,” she said. “Seventy-seven ballots were accidentally sent to minors who preregistered to vote when they received their driver’s licenses. Not one of those ballots were voted. I’m proud of our young people and their parents.”
She plans to introduce the eight intrepid election judges at the April 21 council meeting.
It was the last official meeting for council member Stephanie Alfieri, who was elected to serve the remainder of former council member Noel Sawyer's term when he resigned from council in April 2020. She had a few parting words before the new council was sworn in.
“The whole time I’ve sat here, I have never pedaled any BS, to the point that I was directly and brutally honest — a lot of people didn’t like that,” she said. “So, with that said, for those of you that might have reconciled yourself to force a few fake, empty words of thanks or appreciation, I would simply ask that you don’t. They wouldn’t be for my benefit, only for your own to show that you are far more gracious than you actually are and that you are far less disagreeable and hateful than you really are. So, please save us all the dog and pony show.
“For those of you who might actually have a few honest and genuine words, thank you, but the nicest thing you can do for me is to simply allow us to blow through this point in the meeting and move on to the oaths of office for the new council members, so that I can officially and finally be released from this hellacious cesspool. And with that, I’m done.”
Her speech was met with gasps from the audience and a “Wow!” from Mayor Hilary LaBarre, who invited her to leave immediately if she wanted to.
“No, I will serve out my term until the next one is appointed,” Alfieri said.
Mayor Pro Tem Kellie Case thanked Alfieri for her service.
Leclercq swore in each incumbent and new council member one at a time, starting with LaBarre, who is the first elected, rather than appointed, woman mayor in Woodland Park history. Next to be sworn in were Case and council members Catherine Nakai, David Ott and Frank Connors.
Once everyone was seated, LaBarre said, “It’s nice to see a full council again.”
“We haven’t seen all those chairs full in a long time,” Leclercq said.
It has been more than a year since council had its full complement of six elected council members and an elected mayor.
Case was reappointed as Mayor Pro Tem by a vote of 5-1, with Case abstaining and council member Robert Zuluaga opposed. Liaison appointments to various commissions, committees and boards will wait until the next meeting to give the new council members time to think about where they want to serve.
City Manager Michael Lawson led the farewell to Interim Police Chief Steve Hasler.
“The police department had a traumatizing year before Steve arrived,” Lawson said, referring to the dismissal for cause of the former chief and investigations of other officers. “He brought stability, energy, love and humor to the department. He took good care of our people.”
Hasler said, “When I came here last July, I didn’t realize then how hard it would be to leave.”
Hasler then said thank you to Lawson and the city’s management team, “Everyone in the department worked together. I’m leaving it better than I found it. The department has a wonderful future ahead.”
Before his public swearing in, the city’s new police chief, Chris Deisler, presented Hasler with mementos and a plaque extolling his service to the city during difficult times.
Deisler spent 30 years in the Winter Springs, Fla., police department, starting as a 19-year-old rookie and ending as the city’s police chief. Lawson said Deisler had been eying Woodland Park for a long time.
“My wife (Keely) and I were wondering about our next journey and our long-anticipated move to the mountains,” Deisler said. “Most Floridians don’t want to retire to Florida. … Your ad was the first one I found, and the (hiring) process was fantastic.
“My first question was why did Woodland Park need a new police chief,” he said. “When I heard what happened, I knew I had what it will take. I ran toward the challenge and not away. … This department has a fantastic bunch of folks. Your police department is only here because they carried it.”
Communications and Marketing Coordinator Grace Johnson presented diplomas to the 25 Spring 2022 Citizens Academy graduates. She explained that the academy is so popular that a second session will be added this fall. The seven-week course included planning and budget activities, and tours of the water and wastewater department, fleet facilities, Woodland Aquatic Center and the police department.
Michael Dalton, owner of Watered-Down Productions and founder of the Woodland Park Underground Facebook page, spoke during public comment. He congratulated the new council members and praised Hasler’s tenure with the police department.
Speaking directly to Deisler, he said. “You have a lot of work to do, but Steve had a mess.”
The new council approved a supplemental budget ordinance on second reading. As presented by Finance Director/Treasurer Aaron Vassalotti, the ordinance moves a pool of $100,000 in unassigned funds to the general fund to be used to boost salaries to remain competitive in the job market. The funds were approved in the 2022 budget, but were not listed as an expenditure.
The ordinance will allow the city to use a $5,000 grant from the Newmont Mining Company for asbestos abatement at the Midland Terminal Building. It will also use $40,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to devise a fiber optic layout, conceptual plan, and telecommunications master plan for future construction of a municipal fiber optic network.