Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the source of the grant award to Community Health Partnership was Colorado Springs Health Foundation.
In a call to action to prevent suicides in Teller County, a group of strategic partners vows to do something to halt the suffering.
Fueled by the 56% rate of increase in the number of suicides in 2020 from the year before, a $330,000 two-year grant is intended to spark the action. In 2020, 16 county residents ended their lives by suicide; in 2022, to date, seven residents have died by suicide.
The grant, awarded to Colorado Health Partnership by Colorado Springs Health Foundation, is a beginning. “There may be transportation barriers, access to care; there are so many different spokes to how we can prevent suicide,” said Jennifer Mariano, director of programs for CHP.
Last month, CHP hired Ashlee Shields of Woodland Park as Suicide Prevention Project manager.
“Part of this work will be speaking with the departments of human services and public health,” Mariano said. “Because housing insecurity raises the possibility of someone having suicide ideation or health challenges.”
In the coming months, Shields will be a familiar figure around the county, with a goal of speaking to various groups to include schools and gun shop/business owners, for instance.
“We want to involve many facets of the community because, at the end of the day, we all have a common goal — we don’t want any of our residents to die by suicide,” Shields said.
In Teller County, working-class men between the ages of 40 and 60 are the most vulnerable to suicide. “They don’t ask for help, so we’re hoping to change that narrative and that stigma,” Mariano said.
A segment of Teller County residents wants to be left alone and isolate. “But they still need connection, access to health care and mental-health resources,” Shields said.
When someone dies by suicide, the usual reaction is surprise, if not shock. “A lot of times people have no idea that a friend is having thoughts of suicide. If you could have talked with them before it happens, maybe you could have prevented it,” Shields said. “It doesn’t mean you’re giving them the idea, but giving them that space to be able to talk about it.”
Mariano agrees. “It may be that you have to bring it up and that’s absolutely fine; you can let them know that you know how hard they have struggled,” she said.
The grant gives brand recognition for Teller County Mental Health Alliance, and a voice to the problem, said James McLaughlin, director of Community Paramedicine. “Teller County Public Health is the leader in identifying the problem by bringing together the different data sources.”
Karissa Larson, a registered nurse with Tellery County Public Health, is charged with collecting and analyzing the data sources. “That’s what’s so exciting about the grant is that there is funding available to do some work behind identifying gaps and barriers,” Larson said. “The goal is that when someone is in crisis they are able to access the care when they need it; that’s the bottom line.”
A result of the collaboration is that help is available for those with suicide ideations. “I can’t imagine being in a situation where a family member or myself is in crisis and then having to go through the hoops they have to go through right now,” she said. “It’s frustrating and I think that’s where our passion comes from with all the different organizations.”
McLaughlin lists several ways for people in crisis to reach out for help:
- Go to a hospital emergency room
- Call 911 and a community paramedic will respond
- Call Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-494-8255, text “TALK” to 38255, or go online to coloradocrisisservices.org
- Call Teller County Public Health at 719-687-6416
- Call Community Partnership at 719-686-0705
“Wherever they turn, wherever their crisis occurs, because we’ve brought the community together and are energizing the effort, there’s not going to be a wrong way to turn,” McLaughlin said. “We are a community-wide safety net so that everyone who needs support falls wihin that network.”
Members of the alliance include: local school districts, law enforcement agencies, UCHealth, behavioral-health providers, Community of Caring/Aspen Mine Center, Ute Pass Regional Health Service District/Community Paramedicine, Teller County Public Health, Diversus Health, and Colorado Community Health Alliance.
“It started with a bunch of passionate people who got together, who are like-minded and have similar goals,” McLaughlin said. “However, the passionate people needed a structure for a cohesive plan to include opportunities to share ideas.”