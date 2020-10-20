Editor's note: This story has been corrected to update inaccuracies.
A report released last week predicts that businesses will collectively pay up to $270 million in 2021 if Colorado voters don't approve Amendment B. The constitutional amendment would repeal the Gallagher Amendment and freeze residential assessment rates at 7.15% and commercial rates at 29%.
Read the report, "Iceberg Ahead: The Hidden Tax Increase Below the Surface of the Gallagher Formula," here: bit.ly/3dHX2f3.
The Gallagher Amendment, adopted by Colorado voters in 1982, requires owners of statewide commercial property to pay 55% of taxable value while residential property owners pay the remaining 45%.
The report, released by a coalition of business groups, is based on analysis by the Division of Property Taxation at the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
“It’s a complicated issue. I’m in favor of repealing the Gallagher Amendment,” said Michael Smith, president of the Double Eagle Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek. “We’ve been very challenged with COVID and who knows what’s going to happen in the next two months.”
If voters don't approve Amendment B, the report predicts that after, three years the estimated tax would collectively increase from $270 million to $811.3 million. “Any future tax increase would be restrained by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR),” he said. “But Amendment B would be beneficial to the business community.”
According to the report, under the Gallagher formula more than 83% of any local property tax increase will be paid by businesses.
“Businesses have been hit so hard by the COVID-19 recession and by increasing their property tax bills at this moment in time is the last thing small businesses across our state need right now,” said Simon Lomax, one of two authors of the report. “Colorado has the third-lowest residential property tax rates in the country.”
If the Gallagher formula remains, the assessment rate for homeowners would be 5.88% while taxes would increase for the commercial sector. “This isn’t just about the businesses themselves; this is about Coloradans getting back to work and (having) jobs to go to,” Lomax said.
Most of the jobs in the economy are created by small businesses, he said. “They’re the ones hit the hardest by huge property tax increases, like we’ll see next year with the Gallagher Amendment,” he added.
The title of the report is “Iceberg Ahead: The Hidden Tax Increase Below the Surface of the Gallagher Formula,” which includes research contributed by National Federation of Independent Businesses, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Concern, and the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC.
“A lot of people may have been looking at Amendment B and not realizing the important stake that local businesses — that they all support — really have in this discussion,” Lomax said.
Asked for comment, Debbie Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber does not take a position on Amendment B.
In releasing the report so close to the Nov. 3 election, the authors are concerned that voters may believe that reducing the residential assessment rate is a tax cut without considering that metaphorical iceberg.
“The floating, automatic mill levies that we found in almost every county also impact residential property taxes and what you will eventually pay,” Lomax said. “If you look out a few years any benefit to homeowners is significantly overstated by about $165 million.”
The Gallagher Amendment is marketed as tax cuts, Lomax said. “But it isn’t that at all,” he said. “It’s big tax increase on businesses and job creators and it short-changes homeowners on what they think they’re going to get.”
Smith agrees. “The Gallagher places a tax burden on business during these difficult times,” he said. “Businesses pay about five times as much as residential and in rural communities, that’s a problem.”