Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect that middle school teacher Laura O'Connell did not tender her resignation with Woodland Park School District prior to speaking at the meeting. She merely mentioned that she was considering other options.
The new Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Education made a few changes to its Dec. 15 agenda that will become regular features, including time for opening statements and two public comment periods — one at the beginning of the meeting and one at the end.
Also on the agenda were two information items: the charter school application process and the policies governing the teaching of controversial/sensitive subjects.
Some of those making comments at the beginning of the meeting took issue with new board director Gary Brovetto’s opening statement. He said the district needs new vision and mission statements, and suggested two of his own.
“My vision is to make Woodland Park one of the premier school districts in the state,” he said. “The mission is to provide a place where students can discover their purpose and develop their potential.
“Purpose is based on knowledge — what makes you happy? Potential is based on capabilities — what are you capable of learning? Students don’t need to be studying subjects they have no chance of understanding. …If the student has an 87 IQ, they’re never going to be a nuclear physicist. You give them the skills and knowledge they need to live up to their potential and live happy, productive and meaningful lives.”
Resident Erin O’Connell responded by calling Brovetto out on his statement about capabilities, saying what he said is preposterous.
“Teachers inspire kids to do better than they thought they could,” she said, adding that teachers don’t teach only what they think the student is capable of learning.
Later, WPSD Attorney Tim Farmer talked to the board about their role in the district.
“You are a legislative body, not an executive body,” he told them. “You adopt policies and provide direction. Your superintendent interprets and acts on those policies and directions. You set the budgetary limitations and the guardrails.”
He cautioned the board to maintain the protocols, work together, work with the superintendent and staff and “not to live in silos.”
District Finance Director Brian Gustafson went over the charter school application/authorization process, which is available on the district’s website, wpsdk12.org, via a link at the bottom of the homepage.
The discussion is apropos since there have been several public statements about bringing Merit Academy Contract School into the district as a charter school, both by directors before and after they were elected and by community members at board meetings and on social media platforms. Also, Merit Academy has submitted a letter the board to reconsider the previous board’s decision in January to deny its application.
“There are pathways to transfer into the district,” Farmer said. “They shouldn’t need to go through the entire application process. As an existing school, you can go see what they’re doing … but you still need to allow time for public comment.”
During public comment, Beth Huber, who served as WPSD school board president when the academy’s application came up, spoke about unanswered questions.
“We anticipated that Merit Academy would address our concerns and come back to us, but they didn’t,” she said, adding that much required information was missing. “State law requires charter schools to take academically low achieving and low-income students. We wanted to know how they were going to do that without offering student transportation. They also didn’t show us how they were going to meet the nutritional needs of students, especially those who qualify for free and reduced lunches.”
Gwynne Pekron, a past school board director, had the opposite view of the board’s decision. She said the board turned down the academy’s charter school application because they had a “my way or the highway” attitude.
In other business, Tina Cassens, the WPSD executive director of student success, went over the district’s policies for teaching controversial and sensitive subjects. She prefaced her presentation by defining a controversial/sensitive subject as one that produces strong feelings among participants, is subject to disagreement and is likely to divide the community along racial, religious or ethnic lines.
“We want to teach kids to discuss controversial subjects rationally and engage in civil discourse,” she said. “Our goal is not to give validity to a viewpoint but to give kids the tools they need.”
She said subjects that are part of the approved curriculum are usually not a problem. Parents are allowed to request exemptions for their children, who are then give alternative learning opportunities. The problem is controversial subjects that come up unexpectedly, she said.
“When children ask questions, teachers answer to the best of their ability,” Cassens said. “If the subject is controversial, the teacher informs the principal and might send a letter to parents informing them about the conversation.”
Some subjects, such as sex education, are always controversial and parents must opt-in to allow their children to take these subjects. In fact, sex education is now considered so controversial, that for the past three years it hasn’t been taught in middle school, Cassens said.
She said it’s a practice to inform parents about upcoming controversial subjects.
Board Director David Illingworth asked several times that informing parents become not just a practice, but a policy. “Parents can’t request an exemption if they don’t know what’s coming,” he said.
The board passed a motion tasking District Superintendent Mathew Neal to research the policies, look for deficiencies and offer solutions at the Jan. 12 regular board meeting.
Other public comments included the recitation of a prayer by one citizen, encouraging the board to act with wisdom and in line with their conservative values. In opposition, Jerome Hand asked the board to keep religion out of its meetings. “You do religion on you own time,” he said.
Hand said was also disappointed that Board President David Rusterholtz hasn’t kept the promise he made during his campaign to observe and listen before proposing big changes.
“You promised us 120 days, and it’s disheartening to see you already trying to cram Merit Academy down our throats,” he said.
Todd Wiseman and his daughter, Marie, spoke about how much they like Merit Academy. Merit parent Jim Bell spoke about a bad experience his daughters had with the district, and the reasons they chose to attend the academy.
Amy Wolin asked the board to quit calling last year’s public health/pandemic shutdowns “government shutdowns.” As the wife of a federal employee, she knows the difference, Wolin said.
Laura O’Connell, a special education teacher, said the anxiety of going to work makes her physically sick. .
“Six months ago, I was brimming with enthusiasm for another school year,” she said. “I don’t know what happened. Nobody stood up for us, and we took punches. Politics doesn’t belong in our schools, but you (the board) brought it there. … You spend three hours talking about bringing in a charter school, but your teachers are not OK and you’re doing nothing about it.
“Your teachers are scared and if you don’t fix it, you’re going to have a much bigger problem that whether you bring in a charter school.”