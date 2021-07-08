Editor's note: This article has been updated with corrected information about a past lawsuit involving Arden Weatherford and the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority. In 2018, Weatherford was a plaintiff in a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the authority. The case was never settled, and went all the way through trial, according to Weatherford. "The judge found that the DDA had indeed breached the contract and ordered them to pay $161,575.33," he said in an email to The Courier.
Woodland Park City Council’s July 1 appointments to the Downtown Development Authority board will bring major changes.
Three authority board seats are expiring and all three members — Tanner Coy, Al Born and Nick Pinell — applied for reappointment to four-year terms. Ellen Carrick is resigning from the board with three years remaining on her term.
Three other people applied — Jon Gemelke, Tony Perry and Arden Weatherford.
Councilwoman Stephanie Alfieri recused herself from the discussion because of a personal relationship with Coy. She said she wanted to avoid “undignified conversations.”
Before making appointments, council voted 3-1 to seek confidential legal advice in executive session on possible conflicts of interest from City Attorney Nina Williams. Councilwoman Kellie Case cast the no vote.
After returning to the regular session, council reappointed Born and appointed Perry and Weatherford to replace Coy and Pinell. Gemelke will finish Carrick’s term.
Authority Board member Jerry Good tried to speak about what he called “huge conflicts of interest,” but his comments were ruled out of order.
In other business, Council appointed Jeanette Horwood to the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee.
Before the meeting, Attorney Williams presented a tutorial on the meaning of “Quasi-Judicial” and outlined how council, board and commission members should handle such cases. She said these cases, which typically pertain to land use, require interested parties to hear all the evidence at the same time and from the same sources so that decision makers can make impartial rulings.
She said there are three reasons a decision maker might have to recuse:
• Ex Parte communications, which are communications about the case outside of the public hearing. This issue can be remedied by disclosure and an assurance that the council member remains impartial.
• Pre judgment or bias, in which a decision maker says or writes something against a case before it comes to a hearing. Williams gave the example of a council candidate saying that he or she will never vote to approve affordable housing.
• Conflict of interest, in which the council member or a member of his or her family has a monetary interest in a case. A perceived conflict could also result in recusal.
“Follow the process,” Williams said. “Base your decisions on facts, the law, the evidence and the testimony. Tell us what evidence you heard that made you decide the way you did and get it on the record.”
Additionally, the council approved a $35,100 contract with Meyers Land Surveying to conduct a geophysical survey at the Woodland Park Cemetery using ground penetrating radar and to create an interactive cemetery map.
During public comment, Max Levy, son of the late Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, said the current council isn’t equipped to plan for the future of Woodland Park.
“Look at council events of past months — can we look to this council to lead our city to greatness?” he asked.
Later in the meeting, council approved dedicating a plaque to the former mayor at Panther Field in the Meadow Wood Sports Complex.
Former Woodland Park City Manager David Buttery asked council to save the one-cent streets sales tax, also known as the 410-fund, which was passed in 1984 and used to pave city streets starting in 1994. Many of those streets have fallen into disrepair, due mainly to understaffing, he said, adding that the tax also pays for unfunded federal mandates and provides matching funds for US 24 and Colo. 67 improvements and safe-routes-to-school projects.
“Some people want to cut or gut the fund but you need it to take care of the city’s biggest investment,” Buttery said.
Also, Council gave final approval to Ordinance 1399, eliminating the “school-related distance restrictions applicable to premises holding a Liquor License located in the Gold Hill Square South Shopping Center.”
Merit Academy Charter School is planning to lease the old Woodland Hardware space and Planning Director Sally Riley said this ordinance will protect current and future alcohol-serving businesses in the shopping center.
State statute requires 500 feet between schools and businesses selling alcohol but, as a Home Rule City, Woodland Park is allowed to change or even eliminated these distance restrictions.
Councilman Robert Zuluaga said the real question isn’t about protecting these businesses. “We should be asking what kind of education our kids are getting,” he said.
Zuluaga said he would like council to hear regular reports from the Woodland Park School District RE-2, although these reports would not cover Merit Academy. The academy is a contract school for the Education reEnvisioned Board of Cooperative Education Services and is not connected to RE-2.
“The only question is do we allow liquor stores and restaurants and new owners to continue to function as long as the school is there?” Acting Mayor Hilary LaBarre said. “It’s not appropriate to ask anything else.”
Zuluaga voted against the ordinance.
Council also approved:
• An ordinance on initial posting to accept one water share at Twin Lakes Reservoir as real property and set the public hearing for July 15. It also approved a resolution to buy the share for $43,500.
• Amended Ordinance 1397 on initial posting, repealing the 180-day occupancy limit for recreational vehicles and camper trailers in local campgrounds. The public hearing is set for Aug. 5.
• An ordinance in public hearing setting park closures to sunset to sunrise for neighborhood parks and 10 p.m. to sunrise for the larger community parks.
Riley announced that the Planning Commission will start work sessions on the Envision 2030 Comprehensive Plan draft at its July 22 meeting. There will be three more sessions at two-week intervals. This is a change from the original shorter schedule.