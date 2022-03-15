Editor's note: A quote in the original version of this editorial was incorrectly attributed to Woodland Park School District Board of Education President David Rusterholtz. It was Board of Education Vice President David Illingworth who said, “The union’s cancel culture has come to town. I will not be intimidated by a union that seeks to feather its own nest.” Additionally, the below column has been updated to reflect that Erin O'Connell, a Woodland Park parent who spoke at the board meeting, is married to teacher Laura O'Connell, who is a board member of the Woodland Park Education Association.
Last week my email inbox was full of copies of some now-notorious emails written by one of the Woodland Park School District Board of Education members.
In addition to The Courier, several concerned parents and district residents received copies of Dec. 9, 2021 and Jan. 29, 2022 emails written by school board vice president David Illingworth to board president David Rusterholtz, and to WPSD Superintendent Mathew Neal, respectively.
The messages were legally obtained by a parent of students in the district who filed a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) request for them.
In the interest of transparency among local government officials in Colorado, any resident can file a CORA request for public documents, which in this case included the official correspondence of elected officials. That parent posted the emails on social media, and they were widely read.
I’m sure Illingworth didn’t want or intend for parents and teachers in WPSD to read his plan of “attack” when it came to board action concerning the Woodland Park Education Association and Merit Academy.
In the email written Dec. 9 to Rusterholtz, Illingworth wrote, “Some ideas for next week’s agenda. My idea is that chartering Merit should be our immediate priority, but it might be good to move the ball forward on some other things. This is the flood the zone tactic, and the idea is if you advance on many fronts at the same time, then the enemy cannot fortify, defend, effectively counter-attack in any one front. Divide, scatter, conquer. Trump was great at this in his first 100 days.”
In his Jan. 29 email to Neal, Illingworth described the Woodland Park Education Association’s “open warfare” against the school board and called for Neal to take action.
Illingworth wrote, “As our employee, I encourage you to use your best judgment in preparing a list of positions in which a change of personnel would be beneficial to our kids, and would likewise help the union see the wisdom in cooperation rather than conflict.”
In response, several WPSD teachers, parents and students staged a protest at last week’s school board meeting.
Many of the 260 or so audience members at the meeting carried signs in support of the district’s teachers. Some of the signs read “Last Year’s Heroes Are Not This Year’s Enemies,” and “Teachers Are Not The Enemy.”
Illingworth didn’t equivocate in his opening remarks at the meeting. He said the school board members have all had their “turn in the barrel,” largely at the hands of the union, and added that unions use their money to push ideologies of grievance and identity politics, and Marxist and Socialist teachings in the guise of social-studies courses.
He said, “The union’s cancel culture has come to town. I will not be intimidated by a union that seeks to feather its own nest.”
Rusterholtz concurred that the board members are under fire from the teachers’ union.
But who “attacked” first?
It seems to me this new board has been on the offensive from the time it was sworn in last year. They’ve attacked the teachers’ union, and the WPEA has responded likewise.
My fear is that the actions of this board, in “private” (such as in these email exchanges), as well as in public meetings, are going to result in good educators leaving the Woodland Park School District.
Bill Brown, a social studies teacher, said during public comment (addressing the school board): “You have created an atmosphere where teachers are demoralized, isolated and barely holding on. Break away from this pattern, no longer demonize those who teach but, instead, get to know us, hear what we have to say and work with us to make this district the best it can be.”
Kersheed Rogers said the board is fueling the “hate machine.” “People who work so hard for our kids are fearful and hurt,” she said.
Claudia Martin said, “Teaching is not a political act but an act of love.”
Erin O’Connell said “Stop creating a hostile work environment.”
I’d like to think the school board and the teachers all have the same goal, and that’s to ensure the best education possible for students in the district.
But it’s not that simple, it seems.
O’Connell, who is the spouse of WPEA treasurer Laura O'Connell, said hostility from the board is creating an environment that makes it difficult for teachers to teach and for students learn in WPSD schools.
I don’t think any parent wants their child to attend school in a “hostile environment.”
Nor does any teacher want to teach in one.
The board and the teachers’ union need to find ways to hear each other, civilly, and to work together for the sake of and betterment of Woodland Park School District’s students.
The school district is not a battlefield, it’s a place for kids to learn.
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.