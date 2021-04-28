Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect that it was the Colorado Lottery was the organization that planned instant-win drawings on video monitors in Colorado casinos.
Cripple Creek, Black Hawk, Central City and their lobbyists successfully blocked a plan by the Colorado Lottery to allow bars and restaurants to offer instant-win drawings on video monitors. These drawings would have included Keno and similar “monitor” games.
This was according to a report by Peak Government Affairs lobbyist Sol Malick to the Cripple Creek City Council on April 21.
The state Attorney General’s office determined that these instant-win kiosks would not be gambling. Also, according to the Colorado General Assembly’s Joint Budget Committee Staff report, the proposal would have generated approximately $7.2 million for Lottery beneficiaries.
Gov. Jared Polis, GOCO, the Conservation Trust Fund, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Building Excellent Schools Today supported the plan.
Besides opposition from the state’s three gaming towns, Malick said most bar and restaurant owners were not happy with the idea of Keno Kiosks in their establishments and the added responsibilities and training involved.
With millions of dollars at stake, Malick said he wouldn’t be surprised if this proposal came back as a bill. “This would put a crack in (Colorado’s) gaming foundation,” he said. “The governor wants this.”
Before the meeting, council held a work session to discuss a resolution amending or revoking its Coronavirus Public Health Emergency Declaration, which, among other things, allows council to meet virtually. During the meeting, council members decided to send the resolution back to staff for an amendment to allow them to meet virtually if they need to self-quarantine.
Interim City Administrator Ray White said meetings will continue to be a combination of in-person and virtual until everything is back to business as usual. He added that even if council revoked the emergency declaration, it wouldn’t affect rules put in place by the department of gaming, including wearing masks and social distancing in casinos.
During his regular report, White announced the death of city employee Richard “Rich” Gish. His Celebration of Life was scheduled for April 25.
Additionally, Finance Director Paul Harris said COVID-19 indicators are still heading in the wrong direction. While Teller County is no longer following the state’s COVID-19 color dial, as of April 16 there were 12 new cases in Cripple Creek, an 11.9% increase. Also, the county had a total of 138 new cases, a 9.7% increase. The county has had 1,557 cases to date.
During public comment, Annie Durham, representing the Veterans Rally Citizens Alliance, thanked the city for allowing a large U.S. flag to fly over Bennett Avenue during the Aug. 21 POW/MIA Recognition Ride from Woodland Park through Cripple Creek.
The Salute to American Veterans Rally has been in Cripple Creek for decades but, because the city turned down an application to help fund it, the rally has moved to Woodland Park.
“We believe the flying of the flag to be one of the most iconic and widely known visual representations of Cripple Creek. This show of patriotism is deeply cherished by Veterans, civilians, riders, and observers alike,” she stated in a letter the alliance submitted to council.
Acting as both the planning commission and city council, council members approved two applications for special exceptions.
The first allows Gold King Mountain Inn to install workforce housing in the form of one-bedroom units on the inn’s ground floor and small bungalows on the property. This application was approved in September but an error in the public-notice process required a do-over by council.
John Schaffer, who owns six acres adjacent to the Gold King property, asked the city to help him get a utility easement to his property. “The original plan required the property owner to run an easement to my six acres,” he said. “But that didn’t happen. My property has incredible views but it’s landlocked. …All we want is a simple easement.”
City Attorney Erin Smith advised council that a utility easement is not part of the application and that it is a private matter between the property owners.
Councilwoman Meghan Rozell asked Schaffer to meet with her for discussion in a different venue.
The second application was from Full House Resorts, owners of Bronco Billy’s Hotel and Casino. While construction is taking place at Bronco Billy’s, the company wants to use the Iron Dukes Lots on the east side of 5th Street between Carr and Golden avenues as temporary parking.
These lots have been used for event parking and already have lighting. Bronco Billy’s General Manager Baxter Lee said the company will make improvements to the lots, provide security and keep an employee on site at all times. There will also be a shuttle.
“Anyone can park there but if they use our shuttle, they’ll be dropped off at our casino,” he said.
Council also discussed a proposal to change the fees and bonds required when wrecking or salvaging buildings in the city. Council has to approve all demolition requests. The proposal will come back to council as a code amendment in the near future.