Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct errors. Rick Silverberg's name was incorrectly spelled. Also, the article misstated the name of the American red wolf. The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is raising money to refurbish and fence an enclosure for one of these critically endangered wolves, set to arrive there in the coming weeks.
DIVIDE • Coco and Pono bolted out of their crates to romp around their new home at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center. The male and female Papua New Guinea Singing Dogs are related to the Australian dingo.
“Between the two countries (New Guinea and Australia), they don’t know if they are the oldest wild dog or the oldest domestic wild dog,” said Darlene Kobobel, who founded the center 29 years ago at her home in Lake George.
From the looks of things, the dogs love their new digs. “They are amazing animals, can climb trees to get birds,” she said.
Most of the animals that come to the center are rescued from other places, and each comes with a story. For instance, two foxes got lucky with their recent arrival in Divide.
“Zak is from Utah and lived in somebody’s trailer for six years of his life; he never touched the ground until he came here,” Kobobel said. “Zak was lonely ... and then we got Zoe.”
For the first seven years of her life, Zoe lived in a 10-foot by 10-foot crate. “The owners were going to kill her for her pelt,” Kobobel said.
Zak and Zoe are red foxes with gray/silver coats — they were bred to have that color of pelt because it's a desirable for fur coats.
“People in the fur industry genetically altered their genes to get that color so they could use them for fur coats,” Kobobel said. “Part of our education here at the center is teaching people about that, as these animals are being pelted and have been for centuries, but now we're working to stop that. There aren’t enough sanctuaries to take these animals in, and a lot will get euthanized.”
There’s always something new going on at the center, a nonprofit organization.
This month, for instance, Kobobel and her husband/partner Rick Silverberg are preparing for the arrival of an American red wolf. Currently held in captivity, this wolf is part of the federal government’s Species Survival Program.
“There are only nine of these animals left in the wild. They are considered as critically endangered by U.S. Fish and Wildlife,” Kobobel said.
"We'll be one of the first centers in Colorado to have one. It's historical."
For the $30,000 project, the organization is raising funds to pay for the cost of fencing and new ground wire for refurbished enclosure.
“All donations will go toward the project,” Kobobel said, adding that the center will host a grand opening celebration in late fall.
To make a donation, visit the center's homepage at wolfeducation.org and look for the "donate" link at the bottom of the page.
In another enclosure, Rayne, a three-month-old Arctic/timber wolf, was eager to greet Kobobel on her rounds on a recent summer day. Rayne is among the center’s wolf species that include the gray, the Arctic and the Mexican grey wolf.
A vocal advocate for the wolf and a proponent of the voter-approved reintroduction of wolves into Colorado, Kobobel was appointed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to serve on its Stakeholders’ Advisory Group. The SAG is a group of 20 which was formed to offer diverse opinions on the issue.
“When you take an apex predator out of the ecosystem, everything else starts to disintegrate; it’s like a chain where wolves take care of the balance of nature,” she said. “Without the wolves you have an overpopulation of deer and elk, but there are still plenty of deer and elk for hunters.”
Her CPW appointment is in line with what Kobobel has done publicly for the past 29 years. “It’s pretty cool, because most people will never see a wolf in the wild, so they can come here and learn about wolves,” she said. “I think it gives people more confidence, so that when wolves do get here (as part of a reintroduction to Colorado) in 2023, they’re not the ‘big bad wolf’ that people make them out to be and that we all have to learn to coexist.”
Kobobel is nationally recognized for the organization whose mission is education, conservation and preservation. “We teach the people who come here about wolves and wildlife, the history of the animals and why they are so important,” she said.
The center is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
For additional information, call the center at 687-9742 or visit wolfeducation.org.