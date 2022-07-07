Editor's note: An earlier version of this story contained an error. Incumbent Bob Campbell, a Republican, will face Democratic candidate Dennis Luttrell in the November election for the four-year seat on the board of county commissioners.
Teller County voters showed their approval of voting by mail in the primary election last week.
By the deadline of 7 p.m. June 28, just 145 people had voted in person.
In total, of 18,934 active voters, 39% participated in the election, said Teller County Clerk & Recorder Krystal Brown, in a report to the board of county commissioners June 30.
Election judges encountered two issues at the voter center at the library in Woodland Park. “We had to call the Woodland Park Police Department,” Brown said, adding that a man showed up to vote with a political logo imprinted on his T-shirt. When the man, along with his wife, became irate, the election judge called the police. “The police were on standby,” Brown said.
In the second incident, the judges discovered that a resident had voted twice. The case has been turned over the district attorney’s office.
Brown credited the facilities and information-technology departments along with her own staff for the success of the election. “I have such a wonderful staff,” she said.
In other business, Vicki Caldwell, finance and budget director, reported that auditors RubinBrown found the county to be in a stable financial position.
“Auditors are the kings and queens of understatement; they use words like ‘stable,’” said Commissioner Erik Stone. “Ultimately, what ‘stable’ means is ‘great’ and a lot of that is because of the hard work of you and your partners.”
Commissioner Bob Campbell agreed. “Yes, the word is an understatement which means they were really impressed,” he said. “The word ‘stable” is huge coming from an auditing firm.
Campbell will face Democratic candidate Dennis Luttrell in the November election for the four-year seat on the board of county commissioners.
This week, on Thursday, the board intends to vote on new board members for the Florissant Fire Protection District.