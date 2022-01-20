Editor's note: The correct phone number for Teller County VITA is 719-203-1265. It was incorrect in this week's print edition.
The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Woodland Park's Ute Inn temporarily closed
According to a Facebook post by Elijah Murphy, he has closed The Historic Ute Inn in Woodland Park but is planning for a grand re-opening June 1.
Also:
- 72 homes sold in December in Teller County and Ute Pass, states the Roshek Report. In Woodland Park, of 24 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,780,000, the lowest, $200,000. In Divide, of 8 homes sold, the highest-priced was $825,000, the lowest, $230,000. In Florissant, of 19 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.1 million, the lowest, $137,500. In Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 14 homes sold, the highest-priced was $575,000, the lowest, $50,000. In Ute Pass, of 7 homes sold, the highest priced was $1,075,000, the lowest, $475,000.
- Teller County VITA prepares income taxes for free on Thursdays in Woodland Park. For appointments and more information, call 719-203-9885, or email TellerCounty VITA@gmail.com.