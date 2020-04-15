With almost three years as business owners and chefs, we thought we were used to the emotional rollercoaster of building a restaurant from the ground up. For the first two years, we adapted new services based on customer input and the business grew. Each day brought new challenges and stressors, just like the clicking cogs of the first big hill on the emotional coaster. Unlike the typical coaster, where you can see the next big drop coming, nothing prepared us for the cliff of the coronavirus. In an attempt to keep the business viable, we laid off every employee, our friends, within eight hours of Govenor Polis’ order to shut down non-essential businesses. We did it for our employees. By laying them off, rather than offering them limited part-time jobs, they could maximize unemployment benefits. We also did this to preserve our finances for reopening, as the fixed costs do keep on rolling. So now, we’re back to just the two of us cooking, cleaning and serving our patrons, providing a service to the community, and staying ready to be a place to come eat, drink and socialize again.
Every day for the past several weeks, we’ve been challenged in ways never imagined. We realize everyone is learning something new, too. In fact, we are thankful for our responsibilities that give us something to break up the monotony, to keep our sanity with something to do. But it isn’t about us. One of the greatest aspects of opening the Iron Tree Restaurant in rural Teller County is learning the power of community and friends. Iron Tree is part of a community, and the community is what makes Iron Tree great. We remain open to serve you. A hot meal is often a break for some, but also a necessity for others. We are using our training and experience to ensure our friends and patrons are kept safe. Eat well, live well! We are looking forward to serving you in person again soon.
Ross Derby graduated with two degrees from the Culinary Institute of America, with a focus on culinary arts and business management. Previously, he oversaw the opening of a 210-seat brewpub at the Orlando airport that did $23 million in sales. Currently, he co-owns and manages the Iron Tree Restaurant and is the brewmaster for Funky Town Brewery in Florissant.