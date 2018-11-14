Known for his salsas and catering business, Robert Wrobel has written a cookbook.
“Cooking with an Altitude,” springs from whipping up dishes in his home kitchen in Colorado Mountain Estates. “Living at 9,500 feet is hard enough — try to bake!” he said.
But Wrobel has found the trick and shares a few baking recipes in the book. Salsas, six of them from his business, Just Salsas, are primo in the cookbook, a marketing tool gained from his exposure at the farmers’ market in Woodland Park several years ago.
The recipes are those he’s collected over 30 years as a professional cook in the region. Wrobel’s employers include The Broadmoor; Teller County jail, where he cooked for the inmates; the Imperial, Old Chicago and the Grande Casino in Cripple Creek.
From being an employee to working for himself, Wrobel developed a catering business with his son, Robert Wrobel III.
But his better half talked him into sharing his recipes in a cookbook. “His passion in life is cooking,” said his wife of 29 years, Linda Wrobel.
“Cooking with an Altitude,” is available on Amazon for $12.95 and Kindle for $9.95.