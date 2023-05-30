Kids filling gaps in needs, assembling affordable manufactured homes, earning certification in plumbing and other construction trades, a $1.49 million grant is turning lives around in southern Teller County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony this month for the construction trades building signaled a new beginning for students in the Cripple Creek/Victor School District at risk of dropping out.

For D.J. Caraccciolo and Dalton Galyan, the trades program provided entry into the construction industry. Each student spoke of accomplishment and the rewards that come with learning skills that include wiring and carpentry.

The 7,500 square-foot building stems from an idea formed several years ago by district officials to look at real-world vocational education for students bored by academia. With 72% of the student population eligible for the federal lunch program, poverty and transiency leaves negative effects on education for many.

When the pandemic lockdown began in March 2020, the switch to remote learning only heightened the inequity among the students, some not having access to the Internet.

In the havoc of the pandemic, Mary Bielz, legendary grant writer, chair of Community of Caring, and president of the school board, saw opportunity. Under her leadership, the district won the $1.49 million RISE — Response, Innovation and Student Equity — grant.

Miriam Mondragon, the district superintendent, credited Bielz for steering the application process for the grant.

“Not many people can tell her no,” Mondragon said.

But it was the support of the entire school board, she added, that strengthened the application: Bielz, Stanley Conley, Donna Brazill, Gari Lu Schwab and Connie Dodrill.

With the RISE grant, the district launched the Career and Technical Education program and Adult Education Center across from the high school.

Funded by the grant, the vocational programs include culinary arts, nursing assistants, auto mechanics, agriculture as a tie-in to forestry, land issues and tourism, and animal science.

For the construction trades program, the grant funded equipment and materials. But private donors funded the construction of the building: the city of Cripple Creek, Colorado Springs Health Foundation, El Pomar and Gates Family foundations, Office of Gov. Jared Polis for the RISE grant, Newmont Mining Corp., Myron Stratton Home and Reliant Construction, for in-kind donations.

“We are change agents in the education model for students,” said Bielz, speaking from the podium. “As we know there’s a lot of push and pull, but the bottom line is that it’s about relationships that the teachers, administrators and staff have with our children.”

For Bielz and Mondragon, the grant is about hope.

“And hope does not disappoint,” she said. “We are shrewd about doing good, have targeted support for our children who face great challenges, housing and food insecurity, pervasive transiency, mobility and lack of opportunity.”

The district, she said, is united in purpose and mind to serve the children in the community.

“The district’s gold standard has been humility and self-sacrifice. That’s as valid today, if not more,” she said. “I want to thank Miriam because I know her self-sacrifice that has gone into a lot of this.”

But the RISE grant sunsets with the completion of the trades building, leaving a $550,000 budget cut in the district. “We are struggling to find sustainable funding,” Bielz said.

As a result, the school board is weighing options: an increase in the mill levy, a sales-tax initiative, or applying for a gaming impact grant.

To gauge community interest on the three options, the team distributed surveys seeking opinions on the options to place on the November ballot.