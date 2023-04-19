As a media member, I’m a part of a grand conspiracy. Folks on the political fringes have told me so.

Apparently, I missed the meetings.

I’ve never rubbed elbows with Bonesmen, Bezos or Bilderbergers. I’ve never been entrusted with secrets known only to the World’s power brokers.

And from what I’ve observed, I’ll tell you someone else who missed the meetings. Bruce Willis.

The Hollywood elite is at the center of many of the more colorful conspiracy theories. Some say they’re all transsexual. Some say they eat babies. (I’m not kidding. That theory is out there)

Bruce Willis doesn’t do any of those things. How do I know that? I’ve seen him in an act of profound kindness. Kind people don’t eat babies.

Now, before I tell this story, I already know some of you won’t believe it. Many stories that involve my father are unbelievable. I wouldn’t believe them myself if I hadn’t witnessed many and independently verified others.

Dad was an American original. They didn’t just break the mold when he was born – they issued public health warnings and a factory recall.

He was also a high-roller in Las Vegas – a “whale” in the parlance of the casinos. As such, he was afforded special treatment. As in, a LOT of special treatment.

Aside from the many comps, the hosts at the MGM Grand paired up two interesting personalities when they asked Dad to golf with actor Jack Nicholson. Yes, really. But that’s a story for another day. The takeaway for this story is that the two hit it off and golfed together several times a year. They also attended some boxing matches together.

That last of those was on Sept. 7, 1996 when Mike Tyson faced off with Bruce Seldon. By this time, Dad was very ill with cancer and would only last four more months. He was down to about 130 pounds and the chemo gave him a grayish complexion.

He and Nicholson were sitting in the lower bowl, almost ringside. They were surrounded by an assortment of VIPs, including a who’s who of Hollywood A-Listers. Needing to mingle and “work the room,” Nicholson asked Willis, who was sitting nearby, to keep my father company.

He did exactly that. For about 45 minutes. He laughed at Dad’s jokes. He gave him his undivided attention. Willis should have been working the room like Nicholson. That’s what actors do. He didn’t. Instead, he acted selflessly.

My brothers and I witnessed the whole thing from our seats in the second level of the arena.

Afterward, Dad simply said that Willis was “a really nice kid.” He never had reverence for celebrities. To him, it was just another job. That’s likely part of the reason Nicholson and he got along.

Willis retired from acting in March because he has aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate. According to the Los Angeles Times, Willis has been in decline for some time now. The Times cited people who worked with Willis on recent projects who said he seemed unaware of his surroundings and had great difficulty remembering his dialogue.

But I will always remember his act of kindness.