Happy New Year from the City Above the Clouds! With 2020 comes another election cycle in our growing municipality.
This growth was apparent late last year when eight outstanding candidates applied to be appointed to the City Council seat vacated by Council member Carrol Harvey. The City Council appointed Darwin Nacarrato to fill this seat in November, which is one of the three Council seats up for election in April.
The three Council seats open this election are currently held by Val Carr, Paul Saunier and Naccarato, none of which are term-limited. The mayor seat, currently held by Neil Levy (not term-limited), is also open this election. These four openings provide exciting opportunities for Woodland Park residents who have a broad interest in the betterment of our local municipal government to run for one of the vacancies.
For those interested in running to serve on Woodland Park’s City Council, there are several factors to consider, along with some important dates and process details related to this local municipal election.
To run for any of the positions candidates must be: at least 21 years of age, a citizen of the United States for not less than seven (7) years, and a resident of the City of Woodland Park for not less than one (1) year immediately preceding the election. Please remember that the Woodland Park ZIP code is used by those living within the City limits as well as those living in Teller County outside of the City limits. If you have a Woodland Park address and if you live on a dirt or gravel road, you are likely not a resident in the City of Woodland Park and would not qualify for the resident eligibility requirement. Please check with the City Clerk’s office if you have questions regarding eligibility and residency.
There are a few important dates to note for running for one of the four open Council seats in the 2020 election:
• Tuesday, Jan. 7 — first day to pick up a petition for candidacy. A minimum of 25 registered voters in the City of Woodland Park are needed on a petition. Petitions are available at the City Clerk’s office, 220 W. South Avenue.
• Monday, Jan. 27 — deadline to file petitions for candidacy in the City Clerk’s office.
• Tuesday, April 7, Election Day — the City election is mail-in ballot only.
Understanding the laws that govern local elections and Woodland Park’s Council/Manager form of government is important. As a Home Rule Municipality, the City of Woodland Park’s Home Rule Charter is the code that governs all aspects of our local municipal government. Details about City Council and Mayor are contained in Article III (3) of the City of Woodland Park Charter and can be found at bit.ly/2FgE12M. In addition, the Colorado Municipal League has a Municipal Candidates Guide. This document provides an excellent overview of becoming a municipal official. CML’s guide provides information about both statutory municipalities and home rule municipalities which can be found at bit.ly/37mAzzQ.
The City of Woodland Park is preparing to host its second annual Citizens Academy. The Academy is an excellent venue for candidates and other interested individuals to learn about the City of Woodland Park operations in a combined interactive class and facility-tour format. Those interested in attending the academy can apply bit.ly/2E2qUBQ. Space is limited to 25 people and there is no charge to participate; however, it is necessary for participants to commit to the full seven-week Academy.
A final but critically important fact about the City of Woodland Park election is that our municipal election is NOT partisan. A candidate runs for office based on her or his own merits and vision for our future rather than as a member of a political party. After all, a pothole is neither Democrat nor Republican in municipal government and the City has a constitutional responsibility to provide service and infrastructure to its residents and businesses regardless of party affiliation.
The upcoming election provides an opportunity for individuals who are committed to making this community a better place to live, work and play to serve our City. I urge everyone in our great community to call for civil discourse and decorum during this election cycle. Simply stated, practicing civil discourse helps to focus on the issues rather than the individuals. This practice also encourages people to more thoughtfully listen to one another in a way that find points of common purpose, thereby reducing barriers to having meaningful conversations.
I am looking forward to this election cycle and to having a collectively great 2020 with all Woodland Park residents and stakeholders!
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.