If margins hold in unofficial results, a self-defined conservative slate of candidates will control the majority of seats on the five-member board of education in Woodland Park School District RE-2.
All four advertised conservatives were prevailing in unofficial election results in the race for four open seats, which are nonpartisan, as of Wednesday morning.
David Rusterholtz, who ran for Teller County commissioner last year, was overtaking incumbent Amy Wolin and write-in candidate Aaron Helstrom with 59% of the votes, for an at-large seat.
David Illingworth II, a deputy district attorney and former Air Force officer, was ahead with 56% of the votes toward ousting incumbent Misty Leafers.
Both Wolin, who has served on the RE-2 school district foundation board, and Leafers, an attorney who has worked at the RE-2 middle school, had been appointed to the board by current members earlier this year to fill vacated seats.
Unofficial numbers also showed conservative candidate Gary Brovetto, who had served on Woodland Park City Council for three years, was ahead of Paula Levy, with a 52% to 48% spread.
Financial specialist Suzanne Patterson, also siding with the conservatives, was ahead of candidate Dale Suiter by a wider margin, with 61% of the votes.
The conservative candidates promoted voting for a change in direction.
"We will listen to what parents and students have to say, review all school board policies and not have a one-size-fits-all approach," Rusterholtz said. "There is definitely a sentiment, not just here but around the nation, that parents want their kids to be educated to their virtues and values, and school districts need to listen to them."
In Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1, according to the Teller County Clerk and Recorder's Office, incumbent Mary Bielz was headed toward retaining her seat, one of three at-large openings. She was the top vote-getter with 26% of the tally, or 837 votes.
Joining her on the board, according to unofficial results, likely will be Stanley Conley with 752 votes, or 23.3%, and Donna Brazill, with 627 votes, or 19%.
Conley is a Cripple Creek native, RE-1 graduate and rancher who said he wants to improve transparency and bring stability back to the district.
Brazill was involved with recalling one board member in November 2019, a movement that led to two other board members resigning before they were presented for recall.
All Cripple Creek-Victor candidates mentioned concerns about staff shortages, ensuring a new vocational training shop gets off the ground, and improving communication and transparency, among other issues they want to work on.
After years of candidate disinterest in the Woodland Park school board, such issues as COVID-19 protocols and curriculum debates fueled the choice of nine contenders on this year’s ballot.
Although three of the four RE-2 seats are designated for candidates representing specific geographic boundaries, all registered 15,836 active registered voters living in the school district limits could vote for all of the seats.
Rusterholtz raised $5,000 in seeking his school board bid, the largest amount of contributions among the nine RE-2 candidates, according to the most recent financial filings with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
Patterson had contributions of $2,853 and took out $4,100 in loans to finance her campaign.
Donations to members of the conservative group include $500 each from the Republican party in Teller County.
Of the four candidates opposing the conservatives' platforms, Levy had raised the most money, $2,763, for her campaign.
Countywide voter turnout was about 45%, the clerk and recorder's office showed Wednesday.
Contact the writer: debbie.kelley@gazette.com