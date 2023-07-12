On the 4th of July, Americans celebrated the Declaration of Independence which ushered in a new concept of governance set out in the opening lines of that document:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security”

When Thomas Jefferson penned these words, much of the world believed that government was not created with the consent of the Governed and that the Governed relied on government to grant and define their individual rights. Rather, the 18th century political world rested on the belief that the King and the ruling aristocracy drew authority from God, and the consent of the Governed was irrelevant. Whatever rights individuals might have came from the King.

Jefferson’s words, that we celebrate every 4th of July, also assert that peoples’ inalienable rights are endowed by their Creator. Individual rights do not come from the King, not from an aristocracy and not from government.

The Governed also have a right, even a duty according to the Declaration of Independence, to change their governance if government fails to secure the inalienable rights of the Governed or fails to enjoy the consent of the Governed.

Certainly, the Founders were religious individuals, but they did not create a theocracy or a government claiming to be empowered by God. The genius of America is that governance is rooted in the consent of the Governed and that the Governed retain the right to withdraw their consent and change their governance.