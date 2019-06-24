In a June 18 meeting marked by citizen complaints about road repairs and illegal trail construction, a report by Andy Gunning to the Green Mountain Falls’ board of trustees about the benefits of membership in the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments was a positive.
The town is one of 16 local governments, including Green Mountain Falls, whose members are eligible for federal, state and local programs. The impact of membership in PPACG impacts transportation, aging, land-use study and the environment as it relates to regional air and water quality,
GMF Mayor pro tem Tyler Stevens represents the town on the board.
Because a complete count for the Census 2020 is critical to maintaining the organization’s programs, Gunning and his staff, led by Jessica McMullan, are on a campaign to get the word out.
“For each person missed in the census costs that jurisdiction, between federal and state share of revenue, $1,500 per person per year,” Gunning said. “That’s real money — so if you miss 100 people in Green Mountain Falls, do the math.”
According to a report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute, of 699,232 people in El Paso County in 2010, 24% did not respond to the 2010 Census. This year’s census document is in flux until the Supreme Court rules on the citizenship question. The Court is likely to rule on the issue by late this month or early July.
A paving project on Belvidere Avenue has gone awry. A resident of the street, Lana Fox, showed Mayor Jane Newberry and the board photos of the project. “The driveway doesn’t meet the road and the shoulders have created a ditch,” she said.
Fox questioned why the work was not done properly by crews from El Paso County.
Gail Gerig complained that the trails committee had constructed part of a trail across her property on Scott Street. “Nobody is taking responsibility for this,” she said.
Meanwhile, interim town manager, Jason Wells, is on his way out. Hired and paid through a partnership with the Department of Local Affairs and the town, Wells has served more than a year as the interim. He recently bought the Ancient Mariner establishment in Manitou Springs and is down to working one day a week in Green Mountain Falls.
To date, the town has failed to find a permanent town manager, despite having three candidates who were named as finalists but subsequently withdrew.