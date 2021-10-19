For nearly 30 years, Community Partnership Family Resource Center has helped fill needs of Teller County families. From producing an instant food bank during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year to seeing children thrive, the organization pivots in crucial times.
This month, the nonprofit organization, whose executive director is Jodi Mijares, moved from small offices in Divide to a large building in Gold Hill Square South in Woodland Park.
The move ensures that the organization is keeping up the pace to serve Teller County residents.
On three levels, the 8,500-square-foot building provides space to enhance the organization’s programs. The main level, the reception area, features a room for the children’s play groups, another for the free yoga classes for the public and a divided glass-walled room for GED and professional licensing testing.
As well, there is a full kitchen on the main level for the partnership’s cooking and nutrition classes, complete with tables and chairs for the meals. The kitchen and surrounding area are available to rent, for birthday parties, for instance.
Once the former location of Rocky Mountain Savings and Loans, and later of ENT, the main level still has the bank vault. Today, the vault is the door to the partnership’s food pantry. As well, there is a private intake room for families and their case managers.
Mijares’ goal is to share the large conference with other agencies and the public for community meetings.
With the remodel of the main and lower levels, a $200,000 project, Mijares anticipates a six-month project. In the meantime, with the staff settled in on the third level, the programs continue as before.
The partnership financed the project loan with Park State Bank & Trust. “The bank is so supportive of this project,” said Mijares, who has led the organization for 11 years.
The organization paid $895,000 for the building. “We paid for half of the building up front,” Mijares said. “We’ve been saving for this for 10 years.”
The building is the scene of activity happening these days, with construction going on and people coming in.
“This nonprofit organization is converting a vacant bank building into a center to share with the whole community,” Mijares said. “It’s a very expensive undertaking and we will be asking the community to help. We need the support to pay off half the mortgage.”