A fundraising rock star in the nonprofit world in Teller County, Community Partnership Family Resource Center is halfway to its goal of raising $1.2 million.
The funds add energy to a six-month capital campaign that begins June 1 for a construction/remodel project on the 8,500-square-foot building on three levels.
“We want people to get excited about it as we begin the public phase of our capital campaign,” said Jodi Mijares, president and CEO.
Since October, the organization has been more visible after relocating from Divide to the green/stone landmark building in Gold Hill Square in Woodland Park.
“Everybody knows about our services, but they’ve never been able to connect them to our agency,” Mijares said.
To energize the campaign, the organization secured designation as an Enterprise Zone, a benefit that offers donors a 25% credit on their Colorado taxes. That’s in addition to the regular tax credit for donations to nonprofit organizations.
Over the past year, the major donors that helped reached that halfway milestone include El Pomar Foundation, Newmont Mining Corp. and Park State Bank & Trust.
But the largest donations came from within.
“Our entire board together donated more than $100,000 to the project,” Mijares said. “I just feel so fortunate to have such a supportive and engaged board. They are leading the project and this campaign.”
The board members are Dustin Bench, Erin Street, Ryan Griego, Arianne Randolph, Derrick Carpenter (the project’s general contractor), Steve Randolph, Sam Gould, Art Wannlund, Lin Billings-Vela and George Jones.
The remodel project is extensive and rolls out the expansion of programs that address a variety of community needs.
From parenting and nutrition classes in a well-equipped kitchen to family support services, the partnership also fosters education with GED classes while helping teenagers in crisis.
With the remodel in the new location, Mijares intends for the building to be a community center.
“Social isolation is a major risk factor for families and children in rural communities,” she said. “Community Partnership strives to mitigate those risks by creating opportunities for building community engagement in Teller County.
Mijares, the staff and board of directors will celebrate the organization’s 30th anniversary while kicking off the campaign with a party.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11, the public is invited to tour the building at 701 Gold Hill Place South and ask questions. There will be food trucks and games for children.
The party introduces the slogan: Supported Families Build Strong Communities.
“Even if your family doesn’t participate in any of our programs or services, the whole community is still benefiting from this asset,” Mijares said.