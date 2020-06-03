The Community Partnership Family Resource Center has switched focus during the coronavirus pandemic while sticking to its core mission.
Twenty-eight years ago the mission was clear but the funding murky.
“It was a small organization that had tremendous heart and passion for helping families and children,” said Sally Riley, founding member and former president of the board.
Those early days in 1992 were a struggle. Along with trying to raise funds, the group initiated Early Childhood, parent training (Parents as Teachers) and GED programs. “Those were the three that pretty much formed the Community Partnership,” Riley said.
Unabashed about pleading for funds, the board lucked out with the Buell Foundation, which provided $15,000 grants for three years.
In the beginning, they weren’t finicky about office space and lucked out again when Bill Page donated a room in Gold Hill Square North. “Turned out the office was like a large storage closet,” said Steve Randolph, former Woodland Park mayor who joined the board member in 1997. “But you couldn’t beat the price.”
Everybody pitched in, including the Woodland Park School District which offered space at Summit Elementary for the GED program.
Kelly Gragg, while serving as president, taught the Parents as Teachers program, “We used community spaces as well,” Riley said.
Every little bit helped. “We managed to get enough grant money and local support to stay afloat,” Randolph said. “But there were some tight times when we weren’t sure we were going to make payroll.”
Along the way, the demand for services for children and families increased. “We weren’t sure we could satisfy the demand completely,” Randolph said.
As word spread about the programs offered, the organization’s reputation grew. As a result, the partnership attracted grants from El Pomar Foundation along with a show of support from Teller County.
One thing led to another. “Suddenly we could serve more clients in bigger areas with a larger staff,” Randolph said.
Today, under the leadership of Jodi Mijares, the partnership has a $1.3 million budget and 28 employees — 12 full-time, 12 part-time, and four who teach one or two workshops a year.
But Mijares expects a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic which, in turn, has showed the organization’s flexibility.
The partnership suddenly became a food pantry in mid-March when the quarantine began, serving those who lost jobs and were in critical need. All on about a day’s notice.
“People were terrified,” she said. “A lot of it was our family advocates just listening, helping people problem-solve and connecting them with resources.”
With three grants, two for $25,000 and another last week for $15,000, the partnership is a full-fledged temporary food bank, along with the Aspen Mine Center and Teller Senior Coalition.
Throughout the pandemic and the imperative to respond to immediate needs, Mijares has shown an ability to thrive on adrenaline. “It’s been exciting,” she said. “We are getting a lot of support locally, which has been an opportunity for us.”
While the beginning was tough, over the years the board built up a capital reserve fund for expansion to include the purchase of land and construction of a new building.
“We want to stay in Divide,” Randolph said. “Of three or four possibilities, the board has nailed down the choice to one.”
While Randolph declined to reveal the potential new location for the organization, he did say the board has hired an architect with the idea of presenting drawings to the large donors.
“When the COVID issues began to unravel we put the plans on the back burner,” Randolph said.
And the work continues. “We’re still doing exactly what the founders set out for this organization to do,” Mijares said. “And that was to fill gaps, create collaborations and work together with partners to solve bigger issues in the community.”