In the race to complete the purchase of AMC West in Cripple Creek, Mary Bielz is issuing a plea to close the deal by Dec. 31.
“We’re almost there,” said Bielz, chair of Community of Caring, the nonprofit organization that recently opened a second branch of the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
The AMC, a nonprofit organization, is a collaboration of agencies and organizations that provide behavioral health, education, financial advice, counseling and human services, along with senior advocacy and social programs.
In addition, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center has an office at the AMC West to help clients with resumes and job searches.
The fundraising campaign achieved Enterprise Zone status, which provides a tax credit of 25% of the donor’s state income taxe for the donation to Community of Caring. The minimum donation amount required to receive the credit is $100.
In August, AMC and Community of Caring held a fundraising banquet with the goal of raising the final $280,000 on the $1.4 million project, which includes the purchase as well as the remodeling of the former Madame June’s Casino.
By March, the campaign had $75,000 left to raise. Two donors came forward and agreed to match half of the $75,000, leaving half that amount still unfulfilled.
“It’s down-and-dirty time,” Bielz said. “At this point, everything helps.”
To qualify for an Enterprise Zone Tax Credit, contact Executive Director Ted Borden, at 719-351-0462 or ted@aspenminecenter.org, or Board Chairman Mary Bielz at 719-287-8532 or mary@aspenminecenter.org. Donors may send checks to The Community of Caring Capital Campaign, PO Box 1587, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, CO 80813.
“This is a remarkable feat, to have raised this much money in 11 months,” Bielz said. “We’re on the downhill slide. We need $37,500.”