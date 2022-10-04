More than 100 VIPs dined at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek last week to support the Community of Caring Foundation’s capital campaign to complete the purchase of AMC West.
With grants, donations and partnerships, the foundation raised $1,136,810 to purchase the building for $450,000 from Park State Bank & Trust. The remainder funded renovations on the former Madame June’s, a brothel and later casino, at 100 W. Bennett Ave.
The project expands services provided by the foundation and Aspen Mine Center while preserving and enhancing an architectural treasure from the Victorian age.
The goal of the capital campaign is to raise $280,000 for the foundation to be debt free.
The diners were invited to take advantage of the 25% tax credit on donations of $100 or more, a result of the foundation’s status as an enterprise zone.
“If you are here, with your checkbook, we know that you made it to the pinnacle. But who has made it without somebody helping you?” said Dan Williams, master of ceremonies, board member of the foundation and Teller County commissioner. No one raised a hand. “We have families who are homeless, people living in their cars or in the forest, veterans who suffer post-traumatic stress syndrome.”
For Mary Bielz and Ted Borden, who founded CoC/Aspen Mine Center 20 years ago, the evening was a time for gratitude.
“I am humbled; this is not my work, it’s God’s work. I just came along for the ride and it’s been a glorious ride,” Bielz said. “I have had experiences that people only see in the movies. It’s a lot about being a good neighbor and seeing that neighbor as another self, and the link is suffering.”
Understanding the suffering of others opens compassion, she said. “To know the hard times and get behind somebody and walk alongside, or get in front of, just to make a difference,” she said.
Bielz, famous for her red tennis shoes, is also known for her never-ending response to cries for help. “There is never anything that I have contributed or sacrificed that hasn’t been given back to me tenfold,” she said. “The blessings in my life are multiple and I am thankful that all of you have shown up tonight because, again, it means being a good neighbor and what this community will achieve because you own it.”
Community of Caring is a place of beginning. “People come in on the worst day of their life and ask for help. And we take them on their journey, build relationships with people who have the courage to come in and take a chance that they can make their life better.”
Last year, the organizations helped 573 clients, each with different needs. Four of the organization’s case workers highlighted their roles in the client’s journey: Angie Trelstad, client services and certified financial consultant; Lisa Noble, programs director; Krys Arrick, family, adult advocate and liaison to the schools in Cripple Creek; and Shanon Conley, Senior Advocate.
“Our staff gives our clients the tools to make them the best of themselves, in a truly selfless way,” Borden said. “And to understand that is the heart of what we do.”
As of last week, the organization had collected $38,000, with checks arriving in the mail every day, Bielz said.