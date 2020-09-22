The ghosts are gone but the building echoes the past in the former casino in Cripple Creek. Built in 1896, the old Madame June casino is being transformed into offices for the Aspen Mine Center.
But for now, evidence of the past is still there — the bar, the stools, the cashier’s cage, winding staircases, chandeliers, the multicolored carpet with a floral pattern. The carpet, still in good condition, stays.
The nonprofit Community of Caring Foundation, which manages the Aspen Mine Center, bought the two-story 6,000-square-foot building, and 10 adjacent lots, from Park State Bank & Trust, for $450,000.
The foundation put $50,000 down, the payment aided by $25,000 from the Myron Stratton Foundation and $60,000 from the Balke Trust Fund and four private donors.
Community of Caring’s mission is to provide emergency services, programs and resources at the Aspen Mine Center, also a nonprofit organization. But as needs increase in the community, so, too, does the need to expand.
A walk-through recently with Ted Borden and Terry Smith, the center’s executive director, and marketing manager, respectively, describes the vision, room by room.
The center intends to add counseling, on a contract basis with providers, via the internet. “We really want to see more services for behavioral health and addiction counseling,” Borden said. “Everything is tele-something these days, especially in the time of COVID.”
With its 19 programs to date, the center addresses a variety of needs in a one-stop shop concept, with the overall goal of building a strong and healthy community.
Teller County Department of Human Services, for instance, has designed an “apartment” on the upper level as a place to teach life skills. “DHS does training for families who are struggling after their children have been taken away,” Borden said. “We’ll have a visitation area for families and their kids. Or the Independence Center can use this for people who have accessibility issues.”
As a community hub, the center relies on volunteers to chip in for many of their projects. Karen Rulo, for instance, volunteered to develop a plan for the information-technology part of the operation. “We’ve never had an IT person at the Aspen Mine Center, in the 19 years we’ve been open,” Borden said.
The one-stop shop includes the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, staffed by Hank Nelson and Brent Kennedy, who will continue to help residents find employment. But with the move up the street, the two will have larger offices than in the current makeshift setup.
A $518,000 Community Development Block Grant, from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, is intended to cover the cost of renovations. Teller County sponsored the grant application while the city of Cripple Creek will hold the deed, a requirement for receiving the grant from DOLA. “After five years the deed is transferred to us,” Borden said.
The new digs at 100 W. Bennett Ave. will enhance the foundation’s shared vision to mitigate the adverse impacts of gaming, poverty, availability of drugs and alcohol, low-neighborhood achievement and transiency.
“There is a common expected outcome among all the partners,” said Mary Bielz, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors. “Instead of a siloed approach, our plan is driven by the community needs with a targeted outcome. We know what we’re after in terms of service delivery.”
Grateful for all the pieces coming together, Bielz credits another partner in the entire venture.
“I believe this was divine intervention, a God-thing that stems from the great generosity of the bank, private donors, the Myron Stratton Foundation, our relationship with DOLA and its regional manager, Clay Brown, who was such an advocate for us,” she said. “We are cutting edge and we are making a difference.”