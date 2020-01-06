The Community of Caring Foundation has signed a contract to purchase the former Madame June’s building at First and Bennett Avenue in Cripple Creek. The former casino has been empty for several years and is just up the street from the Aspen Mine Center where the foundation is based.
According to paperwork provided to The Courier by Mary Bielz, the foundation’s chairman, Community of Caring paid $450,000 for the 6,000-square-foot, two-story building and nine surrounding lots.
The foundation purchased the property, which was in foreclosure, from Park State Bank & Trust. “I want to express gratitude to the bank, particularly to Tony Perry, the bank’s president,” Bielz said. “This is an opportunity to be of greater service to the community.”
To date, the Community of Caring Foundation has been awarded $60,000 from the Balke Trust Fund along with four private donors. Teller County is sponsoring the foundation’s application for a Community Development Block Grant. As well, the foundation has applied for grant funding from the Myron Stratton Foundation because of its namesake’s connection to the Gold Camp District and its pervasive issues of poverty.
Winfield Scott Stratton struck gold in 1891 in Cripple Creek and subsequently named the site the Independence Mine. In his will, Stratton, who died in 1902, left instructions that nearly all of his fortune was to be used to maintain a home for poor people. The home, named for his father, Myron Stratton, is an assisted living facility in Colorado Springs. The Myron Stratton Home has operated continuously since 1913 through an endowment.
The Community of Caring’s grant application to the Myron Stratton Foundation states, “The new building will address our current systems gaps and needed enhancements to behavioral health services. In particular, for our poor, vulnerable and under-served populations.”