CRIPPLE CREEK • A grand day for Community of Caring Foundation, the opening of AMC West in Cripple Creek last week brought cheers, tears and gratitude.
The building at 100 W. Bennett Ave. is a second location for the Aspen Mine Center, which for the past two decades has enhanced the lives of people in need while strengthening the bonds of community in southern Teller County.
Ted Borden, executive director of Community of Caring, welcomed supporters who gathered on the corner outside the historic building, the former Madame June’s brothel and, later, a casino.
With a smile, Borden noted that Gov. Jared Polis called with congratulations and a promise to visit.
The center is the brainchild of Borden and Mary Bielz, chair of Community of Caring, whose vision was to promote, implement and sustain positive systems through collaborative partnerships.
That first effort was opening the alternative school for at-risk students. “In 13 years, the school graduated more than 250 students who most likely would have dropped out of school,” Bielz said.
That first year of operation, she added, the organization went from the initial $400 in funds earned from crushing cans to holding assets of $2.8 million and a $200,000 budget.
Bielz credited Greg Winkler, former Teller County administrator, for steering her toward successfully applying for gaming impact funds to open the school. “We thank him for his wisdom, educational background and certainly a vision-driven life force for justice and equity, particularly for those less fortunate,” Bielz said, as Winkler stepped up to receive her praise.
For his guidance, advocacy and continued support, Bielz credited Clay Brown, former regional manager of the Department of Local Affairs, who retired last year, “Clay was pivotal, in terms of our goals as an organization,” she said. Brown had a scheduling conflict and was unable to attend.
Like Winkler, Brown guided Bielz and Borden to successfully apply to DOLA for a Community Development Block Grant of $518,000 to fund renovations of the 1896 building.
Bielz added Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth to her gratitude list for the city’s role in holding the deed to the building for the first five years.
For providing the $450,000 loan to buy the former casino and 10 adjacent lots, Bielz credited Tony Perry, president of Park State Bank & Trust, which owned the building. Perry is vice president of the nonprofit’s board of directors.
As well, Bielz offered gratitude to Judge Jackson “Judge Pete” Peters (retired) for his advice and help throughout the initial process.
After the ceremony, Martha Hubbard, Community of Caring board member, led a tour of the two-story 6,000-square-foot building, where the center offers 20 advocacy programs for clients.
Among them is one that provides steps to fulfilling goals led by Angie Trelstad, a certified financial education manager.
“With the program, I’ve helped two people get into home ownership,” said Trelstad, who is a member of the AMC Housing Task Force.
Trelstad’s vision is to help people in the labor force, teachers, police officers and casino workers, find homes.
“If people have to commute, you’re not really building community,” she said.
In fact, a former homeless client at the grand opening praised the work of Trelstad.
Today, the man has a job and owns a home in Cripple Creek.
Among the organizations represented at AMC West are Diversus Health, which offers counseling; Department of Human Services, which supervises family visits; A Willow Bends, which works with adolescents with substance-abuse problems; The Independence Center, which helps people with disabilities; and SER, an employment program for senior citizens who have been out of the labor market.
For people looking for work, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center has 200 job postings in southern Teller County.
A wellness wheel in the building’s lobby is a kind of ladder to begin the process.
“We look at the whole person to figure out what they need to develop a full action plan,” said Client Programs Director Lisa Noble.