A project to help clients develop workforce skills achieved designation as an Enterprise Zone for Community of Caring, a nonprofit organization based in the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
The designation provides an economic boost to CoC’s vision of improving quality of life for the low-income residents of southern Teller County. “Our project is bold, ambitious and necessary,” states a sentence in the grant application to El Paso County Economic Development Department.
More than just lofty statements, CoC intends to expand its reach into the community with the move to a larger facility, at 100 W. Bennett Avenue, in March. The organization, whose chair is Mary Bielz, purchased a 6,000-square-foot building and 10 surrounding lots for $450,000 in a foreclosure sale from Park State Bank & Trust.
A $1.4 million project, to include the property and remodel of the historic building, Community of Caring and the Aspen Mine Center launched a capital campaign to raise $541,500 in five years.
Designation as a Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone, administered by the county’s economic development, gives a financial boost to the campaign. As a result, donors who give $100 or more receive a 25% credit on their state income tax while in-kind donations, such as labor, receive a 12.5% tax credit. Tony Perry, president of Park State Bank & Trust, leads the campaign.
However, while the designation is specific to the nonprofit organization, the cities of Cripple Creek and Victor also received the designation from El Paso County.
The project includes CoC’s collaboration with the Cripple Creek/Victor School District which recently received a $1.5 million grant from the office of Gov. Jared Polis to fund the district’s Career Tech Program.
Ultimately, students will be trained to build affordable modular housing in Cripple Creek in partnership with IndieDwell of Pueblo.
“This initiative will develop a trained, credentialed labor force, employ professional instructors, train aspiring entrepreneurs and allow current businesses to expand services,” states the grant application.
Borden and Bielz credit Sara Lobato, the Pikes Peak EZ Administrator for helping with the application. “She is just amazing,” Borden said. “She actually came up here to meet us and I was able to show her the building.”
For Lobato, the project fits the description of a successful application.
“This expansion project will also support local construction jobs and businesses while the renovation is underway. This project encompasses the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone’s economic development needs,” Lobato said in an email.
“The project supports job creation and retention, and business expansion in the Cripple Creek EZ boundaries. For these reasons, the short- and long-term benefits of this expansion for the residents of southern Teller County is going to be substantial.”
The vision for the project is all-encompassing and a sentence in the application is outlines the goals. “Our vision is holistic with a focus on social competency, vocational skills, financial literacy, career planning, entrepreneurial skills and professional development. CoC is the place where change happens and much of it of what we do is integral to economic development.”
Bielz and Borden, along with residents Jim and Marilyn Morford, collaborated on writing the successful grant.