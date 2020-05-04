As Woodland Park restaurants struggle to make ends meet, pay the rent, and maybe earn a little profit during coronavirus restrictions, angels seem to appear out of nowhere.
At Joanie’s Deli, a large order of sandwiches for UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital was about out the door when a customer donated $330 to cover the cost off the lunches ordered by the hospital staff.
As well, the customer, whom the staff knows only as “Robert,” also purchased a $100 gift card.
A few days later, Steve Woolf, superintendent of the Woodland Park School District, bought 30 gift cards at $25 apiece. “To celebrate National Teacher’s Week May 4-8, we thought this would be a good way to give a little something to our ‘staffulty’ and help some local, non-chain food establishments that support us during good times,” Woolf wrote in an email. ”We try to keep as much business as possible in our district.”
Joanie’s continues to offer curbside takeout service, but business is down by 50%, said Diane Hilgner, who manages the restaurant.
On Saturday, May 2, Joanie’s will be the gathering spot for “Lunch with a Hero,” sponsored by the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association. “We’re providing 150 box lunches for the kids and $10 gas cards for their parents,” said Jennifer Erdley, president of the nonprofit organization whose vice president is Mick Bates. Joanie’s is offering a discount for the lunches.
The children are selected by the Department of Human Services and teachers in the district. Due to the coronavirus, the event is a drive-through where the children can order sandwiches, chips and cookies, Erdley said. The HDSA is holding the same event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 in Veterans’ Park in Cripple Creek.
Along with the association members, firefighters from Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District — complete with fire engine — and representatives from Teller County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol and Woodland Park Police Department will help take orders at the event from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
The donations, gift card purchases and continued take-out orders are a huge support to the local business.
“We want to thank the community for keeping us here,” Hilgner said.