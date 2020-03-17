Any kind of phenomenon can feel abstract when it’s far from home.
It was only two months ago when I received a New York Times push alert about China reporting the first known death from a new virus that first appeared in the city of Wuhan. I almost took a screenshot and sent it to my friends. “Nah,” I thought, “this won’t be a thing.”
Maybe it’s a human characteristic to not pay any mind to something alarming happening half a world away. Maybe it’s deeply American. But we all underestimated COVID-19, the coronavirus. As the virus made its way to the U.S., and then to Colorado, and then to El Paso County — it started to feel all the more real.
Last Wednesday felt like a day of reckoning.
In a span of 30 minutes, the NBA season was suspended, a European travel ban was instituted and actor Tom Hanks announced he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for COVID-19. The next day, nearly every major sports league postponed or canceled operations. States and cities have banned public gatherings, schools are shutting down. Everyone’s tone changed so swiftly, and for the better.
The fact that I’m writing about this now shows how all-consuming the coronavirus is. The pandemic has upended the entertainment industry. Major film releases “No Time to Die,” “Fast & Furious 9” and “A Quiet Place Part II” have all been pushed back. Broadway theaters will close their doors until April 12. Television show productions are being halted.
A small slice of this equation is what will help people get through these times. Baseball was part of that small slice in the weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks. It wasn’t because baseball offers any profundity; it’s romanticized by fanatics like me, but it's still just a game. However, baseball is one of the most definitively American things in our culture, and sports offer both nation- and citywide community and a seasonal normalcy we come to expect year after year.
Tom Junod, writing for ESPN.com in 2018 about Mike Piazza’s home run in the Mets’ return to New York 10 days after 9/11, put it eloquently: “Did the blow that Piazza struck also strike a blow against terror, as some had it? Did it send a message? Did it function as a statement of national resolve? It did none of those things and wasn't meant to. It was remarkable, yes ... remarkable in that it returned us to the routine."
The nature of the coronavirus situation is inherently stripping away our ability to use community to heal. We’re supposed to be social-distancing. We’re not supposed to be — and are even banned from — going to public places and gatherings. When I got my hair cut last week, and the hairdresser reached out to shake my hand, my prolonged hesitation before extending my hand was telling.
Without the ability to come together in real life to alleviate our concerns and to make sure we see with our own eyes that the people we love are OK, we can use our virtual town square — social media — to do so. But it doesn’t feel right, or even close to as impactful.
There was another monumental, cultural- and world-changing event that took place in November 2016 — the presidential election. (Though this one had a, give or take, 50/50 split on the types of reactions to it.) My favorite podcast, “The Watch” hosted by Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald, had a somber discussion in the days afterward about how their lens into culture was changing in what felt like a different world.
But the takeaway for me, the reason that episode still resonates three-and-a-half years later, is because of their conversation about “The Good Place.” The TV show, which was in its first season in 2016 and just wrapped the series this January, is a one-of-a-kind comedy set in a Heaven-esque, utopian afterlife that isn’t all it seems. It explores themes of morality, the human condition and becoming a better person — making it simultaneously the most apropos piece of culture in that moment, and also a show that felt like it was from a bygone era.
“The small acts of empathy that have gotten me through the last two days is what I like in art, also,” Greenwald said. “So, to the degree that watching a comedy show can make you feel better because it’s distracting, that has real value in a time when we all deserve to be entertained, and we all should be able to feel that way for 22 minutes.”
My version of that has been rekindling my love for Conan O’Brien. I watched him and David Letterman nearly every weeknight throughout high school, but lost touch when I left the nest. His podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” is the funniest thing I’ve heard in years. It’s simply a conversation, a hangout, with fellow comedians and other interesting personalities, that ultimately turns into Conan and his guest riffing off each other for an hour.
It’s the simplest things — a laugh when the world isn’t funny — that can often be the most therapeutic.
