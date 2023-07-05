The library hosted another community discussion on local hot topics Wednesday, June 21. The topic was the American Birthright standards that have been adopted by our local BOE despite its declination by the state school board and the NCAA and the fact that no other district in America has adopted these standards.

When the board adopted the standards without community or parental input, I began studying the preamble and 11th and 12th grade curricula to have an informed opinion. I have previously had a LTTE article published stating why I soundly reject this curriculum, and I have more to learn, so I attended the library-facilitated discussion.

As it turns out, a dozen concerned citizens held a lively and collaborative discussion where we all learned from each other’s experiences, research, and various expertise. (I especially learned a lot about the pragmatic pedagogic reality on the ground from a WPSD middle school social studies teacher.)

It was a truly thoughtful discussion where new friendships were, I believe, forged across conservative and progressive lines. I participated in and witnessed the kind of much-needed dialogue spoken to in a recent Guest Editorial, and I was heartened that this respectful listening and eager learning could happen, even if it was without the voice of any school board member.

I was disheartened and, frankly, shocked to discover that not one local citizen or school board member showed up to explain why they have been so committed to the adoption of the American Birthright standards.

Not. One.

This is just one more reason why the current school board is unfit to serve. They are not serving the public; they are not explaining or listening about this radically unproven social studies requirement they’ve pushed through; they are not reflecting parents, teachers, children, or the community, proven by their absence at this open discussion opportunity.

100% of those who attended the event are opposed to or very concerned about the American Birthright standards and the trail of money behind the push nationally that has been adopted locally. I do hope we reflect the silent majority who want to remove this divisive board from office this November.

Thank you, Rampart Library team, for keeping our community kind and informed.

---

I’ve lived in Florissant for 10 years and work from home. I’m a published author, organizational change consultant, and educator to other educators about learning styles, particularly engaged adult learning and group-based learning. I have led evidence-based training initiatives formally organizations over a a 40 year career. I began as a high school teacher, and have been an adjunct professor for Masters students in leadership, Human Resources, learning & development, and executive strategy at schools like the University of Denver, Regis, Webster, and University of Southern California.